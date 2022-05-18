Genshin Impact leak reveals Heizou’s Elemental Skill, burst, and other abilities

Several new Genshin Impact leaks have popped up, showcasing all of Heizou's abilities. Some of these leaks are text-based, while others have actual gameplay footage. This article will cover all of those gameplay details, going from his Normal Attacks to his Constellations.

Travelers should know that Heizou has been leaked as a 4-star Anemo Catalyst, making him the first male Catalyst user in the game. He also has several unique animations of note.

Note: As with everything leak-related, this type of content is subject to change and is not based on official announcements.

Genshin Impact leaks: Heizou's abilities

Normal Attacks & Charged Attack

An example of how his Normal Attacks look like (Image via Waffel)

Heizou has some unique Normal Attacks for Catalyst users in Genshin Impact. Unlike other Catalysts, he has several more flashy and physical movements when casting his Normal Attacks (like something seen in a martial arts movie).

His Charged Attack (Image via Waffel)

His Charged Attack is an upward kick. Both his Normal and Charged Attacks deal Anemo DMG. Similarly, his Plunging Attack also deals Anemo DMG.

Elemental Skill

The Hold Variation of his Elemental Skill (Image via Waffel)

Heizou is a Genshin Impact character with two variations of his Elemental Skill based on whether the player presses the button or holds it. Pressing it simply does the "Heartstopper Strike," dealing Anemo DMG. Holding it will give him Declension stacks, which powers up the attack's damage. Having four stacks gives him Conviction, which also has a larger AOE than usual.

The first iteration of these leaks states that it has a ten-second cooldown.

Elemental Burst

Elemental Burst (Image via Waffel)

Heizou's Elemental Burst is him essentially leaping into the air with a powerful kick, sending an Anemo attack that covers dome distance. If it hits a foe with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro applied to them, then they will be inflicted with Windmuster Iris. That new effect will explode and deal AOE DMG of whatever element the foe was affected by.

Up to four enemies can be affected by Windmuster Iris. The current leaks state that it has a cooldown of 12 seconds and costs 40 Energy.

Passives

His first passive in Genshin Impact is Pre-Existing Guilt; it decreases his teammates' Stamina consumption when sprinting by 20%. This effect is identical to Kazuha, Kaeya, and Razor's passive with the same effect.

His second passive in Genshin Impact is Paradoxical Practice. This effect gives him one declension stack whenever he activates Swirl once every 0.1 seconds.

His final passive in Genshin Impact is Penetrative Reasoning, which increases the Elemental Mastery of all allies (except Heizou) by 80 for ten seconds whenever he hits an enemy with his Elemental Skill.

Note: These passives are discussed in the order they appear in Honey Impact, which is different from the order shown in the above Tweet.

Constellations

Here is a short summary of Heizou's unique Constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1: +15% Normal Attack SPD for five seconds when Heizou is on the field and gets one Declension Stack (can only happen once every ten seconds).

+15% Normal Attack SPD for five seconds when Heizou is on the field and gets one Declension Stack (can only happen once every ten seconds). C2: His Elemental Burst gains a small pull CC.

His Elemental Burst gains a small pull CC. C4: Heizou gains nine Elemental Energy if Windmuster Iris activates for the first time. Every subsequent activation gives him 1.5 Energy.

Heizou gains nine Elemental Energy if Windmuster Iris activates for the first time. Every subsequent activation gives him 1.5 Energy. C6: Declension stacks increase his Elemental Skill's CRIT Rate by 4%. If he has Conviction, he gains 32% CRIT DMG.

The character's third and fifth Constellations are the usual +3 level and maximum upgrade levels becoming 15. However, the other Constellations are more unique.

