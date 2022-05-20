Leak reveals Yelan and Kuki Shinobu's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will bring in two new characters named Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. While the former is a five-star Hydro Bow user, the latter is a four-star Electro Sword unit who can provide heals as well.

It would not be an overstatement to say that characters are the most intriguing aspect of Genshin Impact. There are sub-communities within the game's community that are specially dedicated to certain characters, their appearance, and their lore.

Voice actors definitely play a major role in popularizing characters by being the only 'real' thing about them, and here's everything players need to know about the voices behind Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Kuki Shinobu and Yelan's Japanese voice actors in Genshin Impact revealed

Kuki Shinobu- Kaori Mizuhashi

The fact that Kaori Mizuhashi has been working in the voice acting industry since 1996 is enough to prove her prowess. She has voiced a ton of characters in movies, anime series, video games, and some of her most noticeable projects are:

Miyako in Hidamari Sketch

in Hidamari Sketch Ogi Oshino in Monogatari

in Monogatari Navi in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Miss Crane in Fate/Grand Order

in Fate/Grand Order Mami Tomoe in Puella Magi Madoka Magica

in Puella Magi Madoka Magica Minami Shimada in Baka and Test

Millions of fans around the world admire Mizuhashi for portraying their favorite anime/movie/video game characters in the best way possible.

Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact is supposed to be an exhilarating character. Her anger is so terrifying that even Arataki Itto avoids it. Having said that, she is a law expert and always helps the gang leader in getting out of jail.

To say the least, it will be interesting to see how Mizuhashi has voiced a character that loves to take the road less traveled.

Yelan- Aya Endou

Aya Endou is an equally talented Japenese voice actor with over 20 years of experience. She is no stranger to video games, and has worked in massive franchises such as Final Fantasy (Lyse) and Street Fighter (Karin Kanzuki).

Over the years, Endou has voiced countless anime characters with distinctive personalities. Some of her most noticeable roles are:

Shoko Leiri in Jujutsu Kaisen

in Jujutsu Kaisen Reine in Date a Live

in Date a Live Saki in From the New World

in From the New World Komugi in Hunter x Hunter

in Hunter x Hunter Sheryl Nome in Macross Frontier

Unlike Kuki Shinobu, Yelan is a polite and secretive character surrounded by mystery. Characters from Liyue have always appreciated her work, but they've never been able to figure out her long-lasting absence.

It is safe to assume that Mizuhashi and Endou will nail their roles as Kuki Shinobu and Yelan, respectively, in HoYoverse's action RPG. Travelers can expect an announcement regarding the English voice actors in the 2.7 Special Program that will take place today.

