Genshin Impact 2.7 banners: Leaks reveal Itto rerun and featured weapons

Genshin Impact patch 2.6 is going through Phase III, with the delay of patch 2.7 being confirmed by the official announcement. No future dates for patch 2.7 or the 2.7 Special Program have been revealed.

The latest leaks from credible sources have dug out information that Arataki Itto will have a solo rerun in Phase II of patch 2.7. Arataki Itto is an excellent geo DPS and players should definitely summon him if they are looking for a claymore DPS for their account. Leaks have also disclosed the feature weapons that will appear on the weapon banner.

This article will discuss everything players need to know about the upcoming Itto rerun and feature weapons returning with him in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: Itto rerun and upcoming feature weapons in patch 2.7

Arataki Itto brought new meta teams and playstyles to Genshin Impact. Like Noelle, Arataki Itto can convert his DEF into an additional ATK to increase his damage output.

While his elemental skill is a taunt, the elemental burst summons and oni club, which buffs all normal and charged attacks and converts it to Geo damage.

The leaks have also revealed the feature weapons that will appear on the Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). Here are the five-star weapons that will be featured in Arataki Itto's rerun:

Redhorn Stonethresher

Memory Dust

Redhorn Stonethresher and Memory Dust will be featured with Itto's rerun (Image via Genshin Impact)

Very little information has been provided about the 4-star characters and weapons that will be featured in Arataki Itto and the weapon banner.

Kuki Shinobu is the only 4-star character confirmed to share the banner with Arataki Itto. Players will have to wait for future announcements or leaks to learn about the other characters and weapons.

Expected release date of Arataki Itto's banner and patch 2.7

Before the delay of patch 2.7, it was speculated that Arataki Itto will be released with Phase II in the last week of May.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



However, with the official news about the delay in the release of patch 2.7, there is currently no way to find out about the release of Arataki Itto's rerun banner.

Players will have to wait until a date has been announced for patch 2.7. There is speculation that the 2.7 Special Program will premiere on May 20, 2022 but take it with a pinch of salt until official announcements are made.

Edited by Saman