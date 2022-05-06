Best Genshin Impact Itto build guide: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps (May 2022)

Arataki Itto is one of the most popular Genshin Impact characters not just because of his dynamic personality but also strength. The five-star Claymore user belongs to the Geo element and is one of the best damage dealers in the game.

Arataki Itto is mostly used in Mono Geo teams alongside Albedo, Gorou, and Zhongli. Running a shield character with Itto is highly recommended because of his playstyle. For the most damage output, he must stay on the field.

Here's everything players need to know about building Itto in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts, teams, and weapons for Itto in Genshin Impact

Artifacts

The Husk of Opulent Dreams is a tailor-made artifact set for Arataki Itto, and the 4-piece set is clearly the best-in-slot.

The 2-piece increases the DEF by 30%. Interestingly, DEF is a desirable stat because, during Itto's burst, his ATK is increased based on the maximum DEF. Moreover, the damage dealt by his Stacked Charged Attacks is increased by 35% of DEF by one of the passive talents.

This is why the 4-piece bonus is ideal for Itto as it increases the Geo DMG bonus and DEF.

The amount of DEF that players can get from the Husk of Opulent Dreams is unmatched. A decent alternative is the 2-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams and 2-Piece Archaic Petra because the latter provides Geo DMG bonus.

Last but not least, players can choose the Retracing Bolide set if their Itto is being used with a shielder. The 2-piece set increases the shield strength by 35% and when the character is shielded, the 4-piece set increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 40%.

As for the artifact stats, players should go for DEF% on Sands, Geo DMG bonus on Goblet, and Crit Rate/Crit DMG on Circlet.

Weapons

The Redhorn Stonethresher is undoubtedly the best weapon for Arataki Itto. It provides over 85% Crit DMG, and increases DEF, Normal and Charged Attack DMG.

As for four-star weapons, the Serpent Spine is the best-in-slot. It grants Crit Rate and the passive simply increases the DMG output. Getting higher refinement ranks for the Serpent Spine will help in dealing even more damage.

The best F2P option for Itto is the Whiteblind. The Claymore grants Base ATK while also increasing Normal and Charged Attack DMG.

Team compositions

Arataki Itto can only deal damage when he's on the field. As a result, he should be used as the team's main damage dealer. While making teams for this five-star Claymore user, Genshin Impact players must have two more Geo characters who can provide energy.

With three Geo characters, the fourth spot is quite flexible and it can even include ATK boosters like Bennett and Fischl or shielders like Xinyan and Thoma.

Hence, some recommended teams are:

Itto, Gorou, Albedo, Zhongli

Itto, Gorou, Albedo, Diona

Itto, Gorou, Zhongli, Bennett

Itto, Geo MC (main character), Zhongli, Bennett

Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of teams apart from Triple Geo that will help players in making the most out of Itto's explosive DPS abilities in Genshin Impact.

