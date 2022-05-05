10 most used characters in Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss can easily be completed with the right characters. Considering that Version 2.7 isn't coming out for a while, some Travelers might as well attempt to complete the current Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.6. After all, a good amount of Primogems is on the line.

The Spiral Abyss is the hardest piece of content in the game right now, with some characters excelling more in it than others. This current data is only applicable from May 4, 2022, up to the 2.7 update.

Note: All of this data comes from SpiralAbyss.org (specifically from the Used % category).

Which characters do players love using in Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss?

10) - Shenhe (79.3%)

She tends to rise in Spiral Abyss usage when Cryo units are great (Image via miHoYo)

Some players love Shenhe in Mono Cryo and permafreeze teams. Both teams have seen success in the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.6, leading to Shenhe and her best teammates seeing a ton of usage.

Her main utility is enabling other Cryo teammates to deal more damage, making her less splashable than some of the following characters on this list.

9) Raiden Shogun (80%)

Raiden National is a wildly popular team (Image via miHoYo)

Raiden National Teams are braindead to use but highly effective in Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss. Part of what makes this team so great is that three of the four members are easy-to-obtain 4-star characters. Hence, it's much more doable for a F2P player than some other teams with only 5-star characters.

Raiden Shogun is an excellent battery that makes Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett all able to spam their great Elemental Bursts more often. Her DPS is great when she's on the field in this team, although it should be stated that she can fit in other teams as well if need be.

8) Zhongli (81.1%)

Best shields in the game (Image via miHoYo)

Zhongli has the best shields in Genshin Impact 2.6, which makes him a popular character for the Spiral Abyss.

Given how useful his shields are, he's a splashable unit that can fit in on several teams that want his services. For example, Hu Tao teams greatly appreciate him being able to protect her as they want her to have low HP.

There isn't much competition for a better shielder, making him the de facto best choice.

7) Ganyu (83.3%)

Ganyu's DPS and Cryo application is great in Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss (Image via miHoYo)

A massive AOE Elemental Burst with Cryo application makes it easy to enable permafreeze teams. These types of teams are really good right now in the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.6, and Ganyu is a good alternative if a player lacks somebody like Ayaka.

There aren't many Cryo-resistant enemies for her to worry about, making her impressive DPS capabilities highly appreciated.

6) Xingqiu (84.3%)

Xingqiu has been popular in the Spiral Abyss for a long time now (Image via miHoYo)

Hydro application is extremely powerful in Genshin Impact 2.6. Xingqiu is one of the best characters who can easily apply it, and he's only a 4-star character. Thus, it's easy to get his Constellations, which is an advantage the previous characters on this list didn't have.

Aside from that, he provides good utility and is a big part of Raiden Nationals.

5) Bennett (87%)

The king of 4-star units, as of Genshin Impact 2.6 (Image via miHoYo)

Wherever Xingqiu is, Bennett isn't too far behind. He has the highest Usage % stat for a 4-star character, according to SpiralAbyss.org. That's not surprising, given that he's regularly been the most-used 4-star character in the entire game since his debut.

He provides powerful buffs, heals, and Pyro application. Due to his moveset, he's splashable to the point that there aren't many teams that don't want him.

4) Ayaka (92.6%)

Ayaka's Cryo application is great (Image via miHoYo)

To avoid sounding like a broken record about permafreeze teams, it's worth saying that Ayaka is arguably the best Cryo unit in the game. Her Elemental Burst covers a good amount of distance, which is helpful for handling several mob waves in Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss.

Aside from that, she deals excellent damage and synergizes with some of the best characters in the game. She applies Cryo application effortlessly, and it's worth mentioning that she excels with a F2P sword (Amenoma Kageuchi).

3) Venti (92.7%)

He's still a good option to have (Image via miHoYo)

Venti is often compared to Kazuha, but the two characters have their differences. In Venti's case, his extra CC from his Elemental Burst makes handling Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss a breeze. Most floors in this update have various mobs, which largely become a non-factor with a good Venti build.

Plus, Travelers have two teams to use. If they have Kazuha on one team, it won't hurt to have Venti on the other.

2) Kokomi (93.2%)

She's the best Hydro user in a permafreeze team (Image via miHoYo)

Good sustain is a godsend when the enemies are capable of defeating inexperienced players. Kokomi is arguably the best healer in Genshin Impact 2.6, and her Hydro application is also useful for enabling her teammates.

A popular team that benefits from her abilities has Ayaka and Shenhe constantly freezing enemies in Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss. Permafreeze teams are exceptionally powerful, so her enabling that and providing healing and a taunt ensures that she will be valuable for a long time.

1) Kazuha (98.3%)

Kazuha often tops these types of lists (Image via miHoYo)

Kazuha has regularly been the top most used character for those that own him. His kit makes him splashable in most team comps, which is a huge boon in content like the Spiral Abyss. His Swirl shenanigans synergize stupendously with most other top-tier units.

He offers less CC than Venti but far more damage in exchange for that. Not every enemy can be CC'd, but the extra damage he provides through his Talents and abilities is always valuable.

