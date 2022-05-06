What are the next Genshin Impact banners after Ayaka?

Genshin Impact has officially announced that patch 2.6 will have a Phase III. The upcoming patch 2.7 has been delayed due to the extreme pandemic situation in Shanghai.

This is an excellent opportunity for players to save extra Primogems for the upcoming characters in patch 2.7. Based on the latest leaks by credible sources, here are the characters who will possibly appear on the feature banners:

Yelan

Arataki Itto

Xiao

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.



Upcoming Genshin Impact banners after Ayaka according to 2.7 leaks

Genshin Impact has entered Phase III for patch 2.6, and the duration of the Phase II banners (Kamisato Ayaka's banner and weapon banner) has been extended. This announcement was already made by prominent leaker Uncle Y weeks ago, who had also made another claim about the upcoming banners in patch 2.7.

Since the claim made by Uncle Y was correct, it might be worth taking a look at the banner prediction for patch 2.7 as well. According to Uncle Y, these are the predicted banners for 2.7:

Yelan & Xiao rerun

Arataki Itto rerun

Weapon banners to feature signature weapons

Phase I banner of patch 2.7

Based on the latest leaks, Phase I will see the debut of Yelan on the character event banner "The Valley Orchid." She will share the character event banner with Xiao, who will have his second rerun.

The leaks have also revealed 4-star characters who will have a boosted drop rate in feature banners. Both the 5-stars will share the following characters:

Yanfei

Barbara

Noelle

The even wish "Epitome Invocation" banner will feature the signature weapons of Xiao and Yelan:

Aqua Simulacra

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Phase II banner of patch 2.7

Phase II of Genshin Impact patch 2.7 has been claimed to have been a solo rerun by Arataki Itto. Currently, there is no news about the 4-star characters that will share the character event wish banner with Arataki Itto.

It has been speculated that the Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) will feature Arataki Itto's signature weapon, the Redhorn Stonethresher. Like the character banner, players will have to wait for future leaks or announcements to find out about the weapons that will share the spotlight with Redhorn Stonethresher.

Speculated release date of patch 2.7

Lumie @lumie_lumie (Questionable)



2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.



No official announcement has been made regarding the release date of Genshin Impact patch 2.7. The latest announcement of Phase III indicates that users can expect the 2.7 Special Program on May 20.

It is still too early to predict the exact release dates of 2.7 until the pandemic situation in Shanghai stabilizes a little. Also, all the information above should be taken with a pinch of salt as they are speculation.

