Genshin Impact 2.8 character banner leaks: Kazuha rerun and everything rumored so far

Although Genshin Impact 2.8 is a fair distance away, there are already plenty of leaks discussing its character banners. Whether they're authentic or not is a different story. Still, it's a topic of discussion that some curious readers might wish to see.

There is a good chance that some leaks end up being completely bogus, but it's worth looking at the popular ones nonetheless.

This update is confirmed by miHoYo to arrive on July 13, 2022. That date is also when the first phase of banners will occur. The second phase is expected to arrive on either August 2 or 3, 2022 (depending on if the first banner lasts for 20 or 21 days).

Genshin Impact 2.8 banner leaks (Kazuha and other characters)

In fact, this news has long been posted. But I forgot. Please refer to the Tweet. I'll delete what I posted earlier.(Although they are all SUS leaks) [Questionable][Correct]He said: Klee first half.Yoimiya and Kazuha together.So，First: KleeSecond: Yoimiya/ KazuhaIn fact, this news has long been posted. But I forgot.Please refer to the Tweet. I'll delete what I posted earlier.(Although they are all SUS leaks) [Questionable][Correct]He said: Klee first half.Yoimiya and Kazuha together.So，First: KleeSecond: Yoimiya/ KazuhaIn fact, this news has long been posted. But I forgot.😂Please refer to the Tweet. I'll delete what I posted earlier.(Although they are all SUS leaks)

There are several questionable Genshin Impact 2.8 banner leaks out there, with the one above being a good example. Apparently, Klee will have a rerun by herself in the first phase, with Kazuha and Yoimiya having their reruns in the second half.

While there is no concrete proof of these being the correct banners, there are some supplemental leaks some Travelers might wish to see. This additional information has nothing to do with Klee or Yoimiya (as there is no strong evidence for those claims yet), but there are some details on Kazuha.

The above leak mentions a Kazuha Story Quest, which would fit in nicely with a possible rerun. However, it doesn't necessarily confirm that he will be in the second phase. Similarly, there is also a new sword associated with him in Genshin Impact 2.8, which is usually a tell-tale sign of a character having a rerun based on past precedence (like Albedo and Cinnabar Spindle).

The second half of this leak is also interesting, considering characters never have a Hangout Event in the game unless they're already playable. Unsurprisingly, plenty of Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks focus on Heizou.

Heizou was officially revealed by miHoYo recently, and several gameplay leaks already exist for the character. That means he is already in the Genshin Impact 2.8 beta test, so Travelers should expect him to be in the upcoming Version Update. Although the previous leaks of him being in Version 2.6 were completely false, the recent gameplay videos strongly point to him being in the next update.

The above gameplay leak shows that his model and animations are all ready to go. On a related note, his entire moveset's details have been leaked, along with information on his Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials. Hence, he's incredibly likely to appear on a banner in Version 2.8.

One leaker (Grandfather Bao) claims that Kazuha's banner will have Heizou, whereas Klee and Yoimiya will have a rerun together. That contradicts the first leak in this article, but many banner leaks like these tend to do that.

Uncle Chasm is a credible leaker who stated that Kazuha would be in Genshin Impact 2.8. This original leak did end up becoming accurate as far as Itto being in Version 2.7 and everything involving the 2.6 banners. Unfortunately, this leak doesn't mention any specific order regarding which phase Kazuha's banner will occur.

