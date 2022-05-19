Genshin Impact 2.8 Heizou leaks: Idle animation, skill, burst, ascension materials, and more

Genshin Impact has officially teased Shikanoin as the latest four-star character to be released in patch 2.8. Heizou is an Anemo character and has been leaked to be the first male catalyst on the roster.

Although previous leaks revealed Shikanoin's abilities, they were text-based leaks and offered no visuals. The latest leaks have finally brought forward clips featuring Heizou showcasing his abilities in Genshin Impact; the recent leaks have actual in-game footage of Heizou casting his elemental skills and bursts.

This article will cover several leaks related to the actual gameplay of Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact.

Patch 2.8 leaks for Genshin Impact reveal gameplay footage of Shikanoin Heizou

Idle Animations of Heizou

Heizou has some unique idle animations for a four-star character. As a detective, he is supposed to be very clever, and that has been shown in one of his idle animations, where he is lost in deep thought.

Meanwhile, Heizou's other idle animation shows his playful side where he can be seen inspecting the weapon hanging from his waist and playing around with it. The weapon on his waist is called a Jitte, which is supposed to be a weapon used by Japanese police during the Edo period to block sword attacks.

Elemental skill and burst

The leaked data on Heizou discloses that his elemental skill, Heartstopper Strike, has two variations where players can choose to tap or hold to cast the skill. Heizou will do a small Heartstopper strike when the skill is cast using the tap variation of the skill.

During the hold variation of the elemental skill, Heizou will gain Declension stacks that increase his damage output. Up to four stacks can be gained, which will activate the Conviction effect. This new effect will ensure that the next Heartstopper Strike has a much larger AoE (area of effect) and deals more damage.

Based on the leaks, the elemental skill has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

When Heizou casts his elemental burst, he will leap into the air and send an Anemo attack with a powerful kick. The elemental burst is a straightforward attack dealing high Anemo damage to any opponent caught in it.

When element-infused opponents are hit by an elemental burst, they are inflicted with a Windmuster Iris effect. The effect will last for a few moments before exploding and dealing AoE damage to the corresponding element the opponent was infused with.

The leaks have mentioned that the elemental burst has a small 40 energy cost with a cooldown of 12 seconds.

Ascension materials for Shikanoin Heizou

Heizou fans do not need to wait for future updates since all the materials required for Heizou's ascension are readily available in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players will need the following materials to get Shikanoin from level 1 to level 90:

Ascension Material #1 Material #2 Material #3 Material #4 Mora 1 1 Vayuda Turquoise Silver 3 Onikabuto 3 Treasure Hoarder Insignias N/A 20K 2 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments 10 Onikabuto 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignias 2 Runic Fangs 40K 3 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments 20 Onikabuto 12 Silver Raven Insignias 4 Runic Fangs 60K 4 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks 30 Onikabuto 18 Silver Raven Insignias 8 Runic Fangs 80K 5 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks 45 Onikabuto 12 Golden Raven Insignias 12 Runic Fangs 100K 6 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones 60 Onikabuto 24 Golden Raven Insignias 20 Runic Fangs 120K

Different forms of Vayuda Turquoise can be collected from the following enemies:

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Players can also get the Vayuda Turquoise as a weekly reward by defeating Stormterror. Runic Fangs can be farmed by defeating the Ruin Serpent located in the Underground Mines of The Chasm.

The rest of the materials, such as Onikabuto and Insignias, can be found by either using an interactive map or Genshin Impact guides available on YouTube.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh