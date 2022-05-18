Genshin Impact 2.8 Spiral Abyss enemies and buffs leaked

The latest leaks have brought Genshin Impact players more news that has detailed information about the Spiral Abyss enemies and the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon of the patch 2.8.

Players should keep in mind that everything mentioned in the leaks is subject to change. The enemy lineup could be different from the beta version when the official version is finally released. However, some parts of these leaks always remain consistent, which makes it worthwhile for a general overview.

This article will discuss various Genshin Impact leaks related to the patch 2.8 Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact: Patch 2.8 leaks reveal Spiral Abyss lineup and blessing

Currently, the patch 2.8 leaks have revealed the lineup of Floor 12 and the infographics show the enemies that will appear in each of the halves of all three chambers.

The number of enemies that will appear in each of the halves of the chambers is still unknown. However, here is a quick rundown of all the enemies mentioned in the infographics.

CHAMBER 12-1

Lineup for Chamber 12-1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half of chamber 12 will have several hilichurls of different kinds. The different kinds of hilichurls spawning here are:

Hilichurl Shooters

Hilichurl Berserker

Hilichurl Grenadier

Cryo Samachurl

Frostarm Lawachurl

Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl

The second half will spawn all types of Nobushi alongside Kairagi. The number of enemies that will spawn in both half is still unknown.

CHAMBER 12-2

Lineup for Chamber 12-2 (Image via HoYoverse)

While players will be playing against Cryo Hypostatis in the first half, the second half will spawn multiple automatons with high health and resistance. The automatons that will spawn are:

Ruin Destroyer

Ruin Scout

Players are advised to use Pyro characters in the first half and any other elements other than physical for the second half.

CHAMBER 12-3

Lineup for Chamber 12-3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final chamber will spawn tanky Fatui opponents for players to face in the first half. The Fatui that will spawn include:

Cryo Cicin Mage

Fatui Skirmisher - Cryogunner Legionnaire

In the second half, players will be playing against Ruin Serpent, the latest normal boss that has been added to Genshin Impact in patch 2.6.

Blessing of the Abyssal Moon of patch 2.8

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.8 Spiral Abyss buffs:



Phase 1: On-field character gains +20% ATK every 2s, max 3 stacks. CA at max stacks releases a shockwave.



Phase 2: Swirl reduces enemy DEF by 12% for 10s, max 3 stacks.



Phase 3: NA/CA/Plunge hits increase NA/CA/Plunge damage by 12% for 8s, max 4 stacks. 2.8 Spiral Abyss buffs:Phase 1: On-field character gains +20% ATK every 2s, max 3 stacks. CA at max stacks releases a shockwave.Phase 2: Swirl reduces enemy DEF by 12% for 10s, max 3 stacks.Phase 3: NA/CA/Plunge hits increase NA/CA/Plunge damage by 12% for 8s, max 4 stacks.

The above tweet made by a credible source mentions all the information about the Spiral Abyss blessing that will be added to patch 2.8. While Phase I and III provide damage buffs to characters, Phase II applies debuffs to enemies.

As always, make sure to take all this information with a pinch of salt. Any information found in the beta version of Genshin Impact is subject to change in the official version.

