Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: ‘Ruin Serpent’ The Chasm Boss fight gameplay revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6’s upcoming Ruin Serpent boss already has plenty of leaks to discuss. The boss was first officially unveiled in the 2.5 Special Program, but not too much was mentioned. All players knew about it at the time was that it would be a new foe for them to face in the 2.6 update, as well as its concept art.

Fortunately for Travelers, several leaks dive deeper into more specific details regarding this new boss, including:

Gameplay videos

Its unique item drop

Its standard boss drops

Model leaks

Location leaks

Content in these leaks is subject to change, but it’s still worth covering what’s currently known about Genshin Impact 2.6’s Ruin Serpent.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks show The Chasm’s Ruin Serpent boss fight’s gameplay

It’s worth prefacing the rest of this discussion with the fact that this location isn’t where users would normally fight the Ruin Serpent. Around the 27-second mark is when the boss finally shows up, and it starts digging into the battlefield. It proceeds to make several more attacks.

One of the critical aspects of this video is that it states that gamers must use their Lumenstone Adjuvant’s Blooming Light to destroy the boss’s Oozing Gulches. Honey Impact describes this boss as:

“A bizarrely-shaped Ruin Machine. It will create Oozing Gulches in battle and will attempt to draw power from them under certain circumstances, which will allow it to unleash devastating attacks.”

This leaker does not destroy its Oozing Gulches, as this video is a mere demonstration of its mechanics.

On a related note, another leaker also posted a “microwave” leak featuring Genshin Impact’s Ruin Serpent. The primary purpose of this leak is that it allows Travelers to get a good 360-degree look at The Chasm’s newest boss.

Players should remember from the previous video leak that this boss is quite large compared to a playable character.

This Chasm boss will drop this unique item (Image via Ambr.top)

Interestingly, this Genshin Impact boss will drop a material that no character or weapon will use in the 2.6 update. It is known as Runic Fang, and its image and description can be seen in the above leak.

Travelers must complete the World Quest “Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering” to fight the Ruin Serpent. Not much is known about this new quest, but other leaks state that this new boss will drop Prithiva Topaz materials. Hence, it’s likely that a new Geo character will take advantage of the Runic Fang drop.

No upcoming character has been leaked to use Geo. Yelan and Ayato both use Hydro, so that would mean either Heizou or Kuki Shinobu would likely utilize this item, assuming any upcoming character will use it soon.

The final Genshin Impact 2.6 leak worth sharing about this boss is its location. Travelers will find the Ruin Serpent on the western side of the underground area of The Chasm.

There is a Teleport Waypoint nearby, so they won’t have to travel too far to access this boss in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

