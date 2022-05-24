Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks allege that Kazuha's new signature weapon is nerfed

Genshin Impact leaks have disclosed that the new 4-star sword has received a nerf in the current 2.8 beta.

The new 4-star sword, which is currently called "This is a Sword," has been leaked as a free 4-star weapon that players can obtain in patch 2.8. Earlier leaks had shown that the sword had a base ATK of 542 with 41.3% ATK at level 90 but recent leaks have mentioned that the base ATK has been nerfed from 542 to 510.

This article will cover all the latest leaks related to the new 4-star sword "This is a Sword" nerf in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kazuha's new 4-star sword reportedly nerfed

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta]



The new "This is a Sword" 4 Star Sword had it's base ATK nerfed



At LV.90 -



Credible Leaker UBatcha claimed that the new "This is a Sword" 4-star sword will have some changes done to its base ATK. After the nerf, the base ATK of the new sword at level 90 will be 510 base ATK instead of 542.

Currently, there is no news regarding any change in the passive of the new sword. The passive of this sword can be triggered by hitting opponents with normal, charged, and plunging attacks. Doing so will whip up a Howling Gale, which will deal AoE damage equal to 180% of ATK and increase ATK by 15% for the next 8 seconds.

Fans have shown mixed responses as the community is divided into two groups. One side has no issue with the change in base ATK and also wants the secondary stats to change from ATK% to EM so players can use this instead of Iron Sting on their Kazuha. The other half is against the change and is in favor of building a DPS Kazuha instead of an EM-based Kazuha.

Hiroku @Hiroku75702112 @Ubatcha1 Make sense. Its substat 41,3% atk already suggest that it’s base atk is 510. I always wonder if they want to break the mainstat - substat ratio for this only special weapon when I first saw its stat it seems like no, they didn’t @Ubatcha1 Make sense. Its substat 41,3% atk already suggest that it’s base atk is 510. I always wonder if they want to break the mainstat - substat ratio for this only special weapon when I first saw its stat it seems like no, they didn’t

Many have also shown a more rational approach to this leak, mentioning how the change makes a lot of sense as per the current game and meta changes.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kazuha Story Quests may reveal the name of the sword and its refinements

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel



It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.



genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13… A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end. A new 4* sword is among the final rewards of Kazuha Chapter I legendary quests. This sword cannot be refined.It is rumored that the sword will gain its name at the end.genshin.honeyhunterworld.com/db/weapon/w_13…

Based on leaks from credible sources, it has come to light that the new 4-star sword cannot be refined. The leak also mentions that the new 4-star sword is one of the final rewards players will receive after completing Kaedehara Kazuha's upcoming story quests.

Many claims have been made that the name of the new sword will be revealed at the end of Kazuha's new Story Quest.

Readers who are curious about the aesthetics of the sword when equipped by Kazuha can check the screenshot attached to the Reddit post above. Two images of Kazuha with the new sword on his back can be seen, and the look of the new sword also seems to match Kazuha's color scheme.

Like every other weapon in Genshin Impact, players have complete freedom to choose which sword they want to use with Kazuha. Genshin Impact players do not need to follow a certain build or weapon to enjoy the game.

Note: All the information in this article is based off of leaks, claims, and speculations. They are subject to change until the patch update is released so players are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

