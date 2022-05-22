Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Kazuha banner and Golden Apple Archipelago rerun spotted

Finally, the patience of Kazuha fans in Genshin Impact has been rewarded as recent leaks reveal him getting his own story quest. Speculations from the latest leaks have suggested that Kazuha will get his own story quest in patch 2.8 along with a return to feature banners.

Patch 2.8 leaks have also revealed an event similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago that will return in a different format. Fans will be thrilled to learn from official notice that patch 2.8 will arrive in July along with tons of new events and a rerun of the most-awaited character, Kaedehara Kazuha.

Here is everything players need to know about Kazuha's rerun and the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: Patch 2.8 hints rerun of Kazuha and Golden Apple Archipelago

Officials at Genshin Impact have already leaked information about the new upcoming Anemo character, Shikanoin Heiozu. Additionally, credible sources have taken a loot at the 2.8 beta and revealed that Kaedehara Kazuha will have his own Story Quest called the "Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I".

miHoYo has a pattern of conciding character banners with their story quests, which has compelled fans to believe that patch 2.8 will have Kaedehara Kazuha returning to feature banners.

Keep in mind that these speculations are being made through information derived from the latest leaks and are subject to change before the official update.

kazuha with the new sword which will be rewarded after finishing his story quest / genshin leaks , spoilerskazuha with the new sword which will be rewarded after finishing his story quest https://t.co/KCScMNFfvy

Furthermore, Genshin Impact leaks have also claimed that players will obtain a new 4-star sword after completing Kazuha's upcoming Story Quest. The official name of the new free sword has yet to be released, but leaks have already revealed the stats of the new sword.

The new unknown sword has a higher base ATK of 545 and ATK% as secondary stats. The passive allows one to hit enemies with Hewing Gale, dealing damage equal to 180% of current attack when opponents are hit by normal, charged, or plunging attacks. The passive will also increase the attack by 15% for next eight seconds.

Rerun of Golden Apple Archipelago in different format in Genshin Impact patch 2.8

Recent leaks have also revealed that new islands will be introduced in patch 2.8 that could be similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago from patch 2=1.6.

Leaker UBatcha has informed in one of his tweets that the new islands will be similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago, but new mechanics will be added to it in the upcoming patch 2.8.

The new islands appearing in patch 2.8 are being called the "Dream Island" in the current leaks. Keep in mind that these speculations are being made from recent leaks and can change before the official release, so take it with a grain of salt.

The new Dream Islands will host tons of new mini-games that players can choose to experience in solo or co-op campaigns. Some of the mini-games the new islands will host are:

Surfer Piercer

Reminiscent Regimen

Evermotion Mechanical Painting

The latest leaks also mention that players will be able to transform the formation of islands as per their convenience to explore new locations to complete certain puzzles.

This new feature is bound to boost replayability and has increased fans' expectations from patch 2.8. Hopefully, the upcoming patch will be able to match fans expectations and provide a wonderful experience as players take one step closer to Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul