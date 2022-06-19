5 mistakes beginners make while choosing banners in Genshin Impact

Primogems and Intertwined Fates are precious resources in Genshin Impact, so beginners ought to not waste them on banners so carelessly. This statement is especially true for F2P players, as Primogems and Intertwined Fates are slow to get once they do every imaginable quest and other finite methods.

These tips will be obvious to veteran players, but this is a guide made with beginners in mind. As to not waste any more time, readers are encouraged to start with the first tip shown below.

Five common mistakes that beginners make on Genshin Impact banners

5) Not planning around Pity

Genshin Impact is a gacha game with a Pity System. While it can be a bit technical to understand, this linked article explains everything that players need to know about the game's Pity System. Essentially, new players don't have to worry about spending everything just to get a 5-star character on one Event Wish.

Their Pity will transfer to the next character-specific Event Wish.

4) Not doing research on Genshin Impact banners

denise @cueyoongi Now on how to wish! You are going to use either Intertwined Fates or Acquaint Fates. Intertwined Fates are used for the limited time wish and the weapon wish while Acquaint wishes are used for Wanderlust Invocation. You can get both of these from quests or buy them with primogems Now on how to wish! You are going to use either Intertwined Fates or Acquaint Fates. Intertwined Fates are used for the limited time wish and the weapon wish while Acquaint wishes are used for Wanderlust Invocation. You can get both of these from quests or buy them with primogems https://t.co/nV3vTZYxIz

Several updates these days feature two separate 5-star Event Wishes that run simultaneously with one another. Take something like Genshin Impact 2.7's first phase as an example. Both Xiao and Yelan are good characters worth rolling for, but they have different niches and playstyles.

They're not interchangeable with one another, so beginners should look at what they currently have. If they already have a few 5-star characters of one Element, then it would make sense to prioritize a 5-star of a different type.

Similarly, some characters' Ascension Materials will be far harder for a beginner to obtain than others, which are often locked behind several quests.

3) Rolling on multiple different Event Wishes at once

Epitome Invocation and character banners have completely different Pity that doesn't transfer between one another. Considering that new Genshin Impact players won't have access to many characters yet, Travelers shouldn't waste their resources this way.

It's far better for them to focus on one of the character banners.

2) Rolling on Epitome Invocation when you have no characters for it

This is a great Epitome Invocation, but it won't necessarily be the best option for a new player (Image via HoYoverse)

Weapon Banners can seem promising to new players if they already like their starting roster (Lisa, Kaeya, Xiangling, etc.). However, it would be a mistake for them to prioritize an Epitome Invocation where the featured weapons aren't great for those characters.

Take a theoretical featured weapon like Thundering Pulse as an example. It's a good weapon, but beginners would only have access to Amber (who isn't an ideal user of this weapon).

1) Spending Primogems on Acquaint Fates)

Don't spend Primogems on this (Image via HoYoverse)

Generally speaking, Travelers should only roll on Wanderlust Invocation if they already have several Acquaint Fates (10 or more in this case). It's highly recommended that beginners avoid spending Primogems on Acquaint Fates, as it's better for them to use Primogems on specific character banners.

