Genshin Impact Pity & Soft Pity guide for all banners

The most popular gacha games typically incorporate a pity system of some sort, and Genshin Impact is certainly no exception. In addition to the pity system, HoYoverse also features a soft pity system to help alleviate a player's frustration when trying to pull for a desired character or weapon.

Interestingly, Genshin Impact has both a pity and a soft pity system to compensate for its low 1% five-star summon rate. Because they never got the five-star unit they seek, many players believe that the pity system does not exist in the game. This article will explain in detail what the pity system is and how many pulls are needed to reach pity in the game.

What is pity and soft pity in Genshin Impact

Wish details in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The pity system in Genshin Impact guarantees that players will receive a featured 5-star character or weapon after a set number of attempts. In other words, if the pity for a character banner is 90, the players will undoubtedly receive at least one 5-star character within 90 pulls. Fortunately, each banner's pity count can be carried over to the next one, and the game always mentions it in the banner description.

Similarly, the soft pity method ensures that a 5-star item will be obtained slightly before the actual pity count. Due to the soft pity mechanism, if a banner's pity count reaches 90, gamers can gain the 5-star character for roughly 75 wishes.

This lower count (close to 75, at least in this example) is called the soft pity. Although HoYoverse does not explicitly mention it in Genshin Impact, it does exist. However, the community has found the soft pity count for each banner after countless simulations and analysis.

Event and Standard wish banner pity in Genshin Impact

The Pity count for the Event character banner and Standard banner is currently at 90. If a player fails to earn a 5-star character after 89 attempts, they will have a 100% chance of obtaining it through the pity system on the 90th attempt.

However, for the event banner, it is not confirmed to be the event-limited character as they could get a standard character like Qiqi if they lose the 50/50 system. Gamers need to wish another 90 times at maximum to hit another pity and get the current event character.

On the other hand, the soft pity for both types of banners starts at 74 wishes. Following that, the chances of acquiring the 5-star character climb considerably with each failed effort until it reaches 100% on the 90th wish.

Weapon banner pity in Genshin Impact

Current weapon banner in version 2.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

On the weapons banner, the pity system is set to 80 wishes. Meanwhile, the soft pity count for this banner begins at 65 wishes and rapidly climbs after 70 pulls, making it much more accessible for players looking to get their hands on a powerful weapon.

This is how the pity system has been officially described by HoYoverse in the game (although with no official name), unlike the soft pity. However, the soft pity does seem to exist based on endless research from the community itself.

