Genshin Impact 2022 anniversary rewards: Free wishes, Primogems, and other item details

Genshin Impact's second anniversary is just around the corner, and players will get the opportunity to collect tons of amazing rewards. Fans can look forward to free wishes, lots of Primogems, and other rare items being given away during the celebration.

This update will provide fans the opportunity to summon rare characters like Cyno and Nilou, and it will be much easier to get them using the free rewards from the anniversary. Players will definitely want to make sure they log in during the game's second anniversary to collect all of these items. They can find out what's coming during Genshin Impact's second anniversary here.

Genshin Impact's second anniversary rewards revealed

Genshin Impact has officially revealed its second anniversary rewards, and players have a ton to look forward to. The game's second anniversary will take place on September 28, with the anniversary coinciding with the game's 3.1 update. This update will bring new characters to the game along with a ton of other additions, making these extra wishes very valuable. Players won't need to do anything to get these rewards other than log in. Fans can find out specifics about each of the rewards below.

Path of Gleaming Jade

Path of Gleaming Jade is a 7-day log in event that players can take advantage of to get ten easy free wishes. All fans will need to do is log in during each day of the event to gather rare rewards like Mora and Hero's Wits, and over the course of the week, they will be able to claim ten wishes for the game's limited banner.

These wishes will be very useful for pulling upcoming characters like Cyno and Nilou, or powerful signature weapons for 5-star characters. The event will likely go on for more than seven days to give all fans the chance to get the rewards, but players should make sure to grab them before they expire.

Free gadgets

During the anniversary, players can also claim two unique gadgets from their in-game mail that will likely only be available during this time. The first gadget is the Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper, which releases a spray of confetti upon use and will be a great way to celebrate the occasion. The second gadget is Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device, which is a unique follower that players can equip for some company as they explore the game's world.

1600 Primogems

The last big reward that players will want to look forward to is another free 1600 Primogems that they can acquire from their in-game mailbox. It's unknown whether this will all come in a single mail or be doled out over the course of a few days, but either way, it provides fans with another free 10-pull on any banner of their choosing. Players will want to make sure they grab these Primogems, as they can be pretty tough to farm.

Genshin Impact's second anniversary brings a ton of new rewards to the game, and players will want to collect them all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far