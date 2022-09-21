Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Layla and Nahida gacha arts, Dendro Archon abilities, and release date

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed new information about both the Dendro Archon Nahida and the upcoming character Layla. Players who are saving up to summon these upcoming additions will be able to see their gacha splash art early here. Alongside these leaks, new information about Nahida's abilities has been leaked, giving players a better idea of what she can bring to the team composition.

The game's release date for the 3.2 update is inching closer. To be better prepared for the release of this new version, find out more about the release information below along with the most recent leaks, which include Nahida and Layla's splash art.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Nahida and Layla's splash art revealed and more

enzo. @mlmGorou // genshin leaks



LAYLA AND NAHIDA SPLASH ART OH MY GOD // genshin leaksLAYLA AND NAHIDA SPLASH ART OH MY GOD https://t.co/GZODsHUg7H

New Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed the splash art for Nahida and Layla, two upcoming characters set to arrive in the 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon and a 5-star Dendro character who is likely to be one of the element's strongest options. Layla is a Cryo Sword user who will most likely be released alongside Nahida as a 4-star character. Players who plan to summon either of these characters will want to hold onto their Primogems until the 3.2 update is released.

Daily Nahida 🌱 @Daily_Nahida /genshin leaks [Questionable]



Uncle Apple (they leaked pieces of ayato and yae's kits) has said that Nahida will be based on Elemental Mastery and she is strong. /genshin leaks [Questionable]Uncle Apple (they leaked pieces of ayato and yae's kits) has said that Nahida will be based on Elemental Mastery and she is strong. https://t.co/cSt5ySijJg

Leaks about Nahida's kit have focused on her synergy with the Elemental Mastery stat, along with the ability of players to utilize her as a powerful Dendro Support. Given that all of the previous Archons have represented some of the best supports in their Element, it's likely that Nahida will follow suit for Dendro.

Leakers have stated that Nahida's Elemental Skill will have a ton of options in combat, with players possibly having the ability to aim and place it, and even move while casting the ability.

🍁(Waiting for Dentro Archon and Wanderer) @hxg_diluc Nahida apply dendro element, this ability follows you when you moves.

草神隨身上草 Nahida apply dendro element, this ability follows you when you moves.草神隨身上草

According to new leaks, Nahida will also apply Dendro with one of her skills, and this ability will follow the player as they move around. This will make her an excellent support character for characters that play at close range, like Cyno and Keqing. Her skills will also be great for triggering the powerful Bloom reaction, making her an ideal pair for characters such as Nilou.

Fans of Genshin Impact who require strong Dendro support to trigger reactions will want to save up for Nahida's release. Layla's kit, on the other hand, has less information known about it, and given that she is a 4-star character, it's unknown exactly what role she will play upon her release.

Zehel @imZehel



Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022

Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022

Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022

Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022



#原神 #Genshin #Genshin Impact Version Update Schedule Release Dates!Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022 #GenshinImpact Version Update Schedule Release Dates!Version 3.0: Aug 24, 2022Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/093wZqRi3N

Luckily, players won't have to wait much longer for these two characters to be released, as the Genshin Impact 3.2 update will arrive on November 2, 2022. This gives players several months to save up Primogems for their release, and given that the game will cycle through another livestream event before the 3.2 update, fans will have plenty of wishes for both Nahida and Layla. While Layla's kit is still unknown, Nahida's will likely be a great pull for any player, so fans won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact 3.2 is launching in just a few months, and players will finally get the chance to summon the Dendro Archon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far