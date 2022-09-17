Genshin Impact reveals voice actors of Cyno, Nilou, Mika, Candace, Nahida, Scaramouche, and more

Genshin Impact 3.1 will introduce a massive cast of characters that players will meet during their journey throughout Sumeru.

The update will also add a new area to Sumeru, where players will have tons of secrets to uncover, powerful bosses to defeat, and tricky puzzles to solve. As they explore the area, players will also encounter characters like Cyno and Nilou, who will help them in their journey.

The recently concluded Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream revealed a ton of information about the upcoming update, and fans have a lot to look forward to.

As mentioned earlier, the update will introduce a wide range of characters, from heroic to villainous, and each of them has been voiced by incredible talent.

Genshin Impact 3.1 voice actors and what they're known for

Cyno

Alejandro Saab @KaggyFilms



I am honored, humbled and in tears to announce that I voice Cyno in



Those who know me, know I love Genshin & it’s world! Thank you all for having me, I can’t wait for you guys to play as him and I’ll make a longer post later 🥹 “Through me JUSTICE is served”I am honored, humbled and in tears to announce that I voice Cyno in @GenshinImpact Those who know me, know I love Genshin & it’s world! Thank you all for having me, I can’t wait for you guys to play as him and I’ll make a longer post later 🥹 “Through me JUSTICE is served”I am honored, humbled and in tears to announce that I voice Cyno in @GenshinImpactThose who know me, know I love Genshin & it’s world! Thank you all for having me, I can’t wait for you guys to play as him and I’ll make a longer post later 🥹 https://t.co/GftCVY1Lue

Cyno is voiced in English by Alejandro Saab, who is known for voicing a wide variety of anime and video game characters. This includes Yuri from Fire Emblem and Terunori Kuga from Food Wars.

Irino Miyu will voice the character in the Japanese dub. He is known for characters like Sugawara from Haikyuu!! and Jintan from Anohana.

Nilou

Dani Chambers 🌊 @SkiniMini07



I’m honored to announce I’m the Eng voice of Nilou in



I love her so much and I’m so happy for y’all to meet her soon! HUGE thank you to



May your pulls be blessed! 🏾 “This dance is for you!”I’m honored to announce I’m the Eng voice of Nilouin @GenshinImpact I love her so much and I’m so happy for y’all to meet her soon! HUGE thank you to @ChrisFaiella for his awesome direction and all the laughs!!May your pulls be blessed! “This dance is for you!”I’m honored to announce I’m the Eng voice of Nilou💧in @GenshinImpact!I love her so much and I’m so happy for y’all to meet her soon! HUGE thank you to @ChrisFaiella for his awesome direction and all the laughs!! May your pulls be blessed! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/xNCQIQinoY

In English, Nilou is voiced by Dani Chambers, who is known for voicing characters like Chise Hatori from The Ancient Magus' Bride and Reina Aharen from Aharen.

Nilou is voiced in Japanese by Hisako Kanemoto, known for her work behind characters like Erina Nakiri from Food Wars and Sakura from Fire Emblem.

Mika

Mika is an upcoming character from Mondstadt who will debut during an event in the 3.1 update. He is voiced in English by Robb Moreira, who is known for his work in Yu-Gi-Oh!.

In Japanese, Mika is voiced by Yuko Sanpei, known for voicing characters like Boruto Uzumaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Chizuru Yoshida from Kimi ni Todoke.

Candace

Shara Kirby @sharanicolelynn



TO GOD AND MY MAMA!!! I’m the ENG voice of Candace in “Grant us your blessing!”TO GOD AND MY MAMA!!! I’m the ENG voice of Candace in @GenshinImpact ! Thanks much to @ChrisFaiella for the stellar direction and the Hoyoverse team for letting me voice this baddie “Grant us your blessing!”TO GOD AND MY MAMA!!! I’m the ENG voice of Candace in @GenshinImpact! Thanks much to @ChrisFaiella for the stellar direction and the Hoyoverse team for letting me voice this baddie 💙💧 https://t.co/BaA7IkWGgW

Candace is an upcoming 4-star character set to arrive with the 3.1 update. She is voiced by Shara Kirby in English. Kirby is known for voicing characters like Bea from Pokémon Masters.

In Japanese, Candace is voiced by Ryouka Yuzuki, known for voicing characters like Satsuki Kiryuin from Kill la Kill and Ino Yamanaka from Naruto.

Nahida

kimberley 🍃💚 @kixee



youtu.be/zZEpU-DbzZU



#nahida #sumeru #genshin I'm happy to announce that I'm the English voice of the "mysterious girl" Nahida, in #Genshinlmpact !! I narrate the newest animated promo. I can't wait for you all to meet her in Sumeru! I'm happy to announce that I'm the English voice of the "mysterious girl" Nahida, in #Genshinlmpact!! I narrate the newest animated promo. I can't wait for you all to meet her in Sumeru!youtu.be/zZEpU-DbzZU#nahida #sumeru #genshin https://t.co/enDCjnfUEw

Kimberley Anne Campbell voices Dendro Archon Nahida in Genshin Impact's English dub. She has lent her voice to popular anime characters like Hayase Nagatoro from Don't Toy With Me and Hina from Hunter x Hunter (2011).

In Japanese, Nahida is voiced by Yukari Tamura, who is known for voicing anime characters like Rika Furude from Higurashi no Naku Koro ni and Genshin Impact's own Qiqi.

Scaramouche

daily Raiden family ⚡🌪️ @dailyraidenfam SCARAMOUCHE'S VA IS FINALLY ANNOUNCED OH MYYYYYYY WHAT IS HAPPENING SCARAMOUCHE'S VA IS FINALLY ANNOUNCED OH MYYYYYYY WHAT IS HAPPENING https://t.co/cVAS9fe2K0

In English, Scaramouche is voiced by Patrick Pedraza, who is known for playing Yun on Onyx Equinox.

The character is voiced in Japanese by Tetsuya Kakihara, known for lending his voice to Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail and Simon from Gurren Lagann.

Dehya

daily dehya @dailydehyas dehyas english voice actor is Amber May ! dehyas english voice actor is Amber May ! https://t.co/CN68YAvQdb

Dehya is voiced in English by Amber May, who has voiced characters like Barbie and a variety of Genshin Impact NPCs.

In Japanese, the character is voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara, who has voiced characters like Anastasia Palma from Sakura Wars.

Alhaitham

Nazeeh H. Tarsha @NazeehTarsha



With the info in the video, I can without a doubt say I am the English voice for Alhaitham!



I can't describe how surreal it is seeing the outpouring of love and support for our favorite green boy. Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Now, the hidden ruins are ready to welcome new visitors...



Watch Now >>>

youtu.be/-2-WKyGTUrM



#GenshinImpact Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin ImpactNow, the hidden ruins are ready to welcome new visitors...Watch Now >>> Version 3.1 "King Deshret and the Three Magi" Trailer | Genshin ImpactNow, the hidden ruins are ready to welcome new visitors...Watch Now >>>youtu.be/-2-WKyGTUrM#GenshinImpact Well this is an unexpected but absolutely welcome surprise to say the least.With the info in the video, I can without a doubt say I am the English voice for Alhaitham!I can't describe how surreal it is seeing the outpouring of love and support for our favorite green boy. twitter.com/GenshinImpact/… Well this is an unexpected but absolutely welcome surprise to say the least. With the info in the video, I can without a doubt say I am the English voice for Alhaitham!I can't describe how surreal it is seeing the outpouring of love and support for our favorite green boy. twitter.com/GenshinImpact/…

In English, Alhaitham is voiced by Nazeeh Tarsha, known for voicing anime characters like Hosomichi Kudo from Rumble Garanndoll and Raihan from Pokemon. He also lent his voice to Konda Densuke in Genshin Impact.

Alhaitham is voiced in Japanese by Yuichiro Umehara, who has lent his voice to Goblin Slayer in the eponymous anime and Weather Report in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Il Dottore

In English, Il Dottore is voiced by Mick Wingert, known for voicing characters like Po from Kung Fu Panda and Iron Man.

Toshihiko Seki lends his voice to the character in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact. He is known for voicing Senketsu from Kill la Kill and Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer.

With such an incredible cast coming to Genshin Impact, players should definitely save up some Primogems to summon these characters.

