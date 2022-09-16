Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: New world boss, character banners, and reruns

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed some early information about what players can look forward to in the update. The 3.2 update is set to arrive on November 2, and it will include a new world boss, new characters, and some exciting reruns. These leaks have also detailed an event that players can look forward to that will mark the return of one of the game's fan favorites. Players who are fans of Sumeru will also get to meet some exciting new characters during 3.2.

Gamers can find out more about these Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks here.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Reruns, new characters, bosses, and more

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring a ton of new content to the game, with new characters, bosses, and more being released alongside a new event. This event will feature Childe and Yoimiya as they team up for an adventure in Inazuma. Players can learn more about each of the new leaks below to help prepare for the update's release later this year.

New boss

The 3.2 update will mark the debut of the Dendro Hypostasis, a boss whose model was leaked during Genshin Impact's launch. The enemy's materials will be used for the release of the upcoming Dendro Archon Nahida. Players will definitely want to make sure they are ready to take on this powerful foe in the 3.2 update.

New events

The 3.2 update will feature an event featuring the Great Mujina Youkai in Inazuma. The main characters featured in this quest will be Childe and Yoimiya, as Childe has been traveling through Inazuma looking for Onikabuto to deliver to Teucer. He and Yoimiya will join forces to take down powerful enemies to help protect a child they have met. There will also be another event during 3.2 featuring Liben, one of the community's favorite NPCs.

New characters

Several new characters are expected to make appearances during the 3.2 update, with Nahida set to become playable and Kaveh making his debut in the game. The Dendro Archon Nahida will likely be the main banner of the 3.2 update.

Players will definitely want to try summoning her as she will be a valuable addition to many teams. Kaveh's first appearance will also be significant, as he is a heavily anticipated addition to the game.

Reruns

According to leaks, players can expect the return of Childe to the featured banner during the 3.2 update. Alongside him, the 5-star Electro Catalyst wielder Yae Miko will make a rerun appearance as well. Yae Miko, in particular, has gained some significant buffs thanks to the addition of Dendro, and players will definitely want to give her a try when her rerun occurs. Childe remains a strong and useful unit who can easily clear the Spiral Abyss with the right team, making him a strong choice to pick up.

Genshin Impact 3.2 looks to bring a ton of new content to the game, and fans will definitely want to prepare for its release.

