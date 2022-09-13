Genshin Impact to add trading card game 'Genius Invocation' in upcoming update, according to leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about the upcoming Genius Invocation minigame that is set to be released in a future update. This minigame takes the form of a trading card game that is popular throughout Inazuma and Sumeru.

The trading card game was invented by researchers at the Sumeru Akademiya and has spread throughout the world as a popular pastime for kids. Players will get the ability to try it out in the near future, and according to leaks, this will be an in-depth mechanic, with tons of different cards and a complete ruleset.

Here's what's known so far about the Genius Invocation card game coming to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal details about the Genius Invocation card game

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 TCG should also be releasing in 3.2, not 100% sure on this but there is some evidence that I've seen backing this. TCG should also be releasing in 3.2, not 100% sure on this but there is some evidence that I've seen backing this. Update, it seems as though although there's a bunch more mentions of TCG in 3.2, the release of TCG will be in 3.3.I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… Update, it seems as though although there's a bunch more mentions of TCG in 3.2, the release of TCG will be in 3.3.I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

According to new Genshin Impact leaks from reputable source UBatcha, players will be able to give the Genius Invocation minigame a try during the game's 3.3 update. It seems that the 3.2 update will help set the stage for the minigame's arrival, and players can begin trying it out in the subsequent update. According to the information released by UBatcha, the trading card game will have many features for players to keep track of.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Firstly, the game starts with both sides drawing 5 cards. You then switch out any number of your cards in your hand and choose 1 character in the hand you're left with to be your Active Character Firstly, the game starts with both sides drawing 5 cards. You then switch out any number of your cards in your hand and choose 1 character in the hand you're left with to be your Active Character

The game begins with both players drawing five cards, and they will have the option to swap cards out before selecting their Active Character. These active characters come in the form of many of the game's most popular characters, with choices like Ayaka Kamisato. Interestingly, the elder Kamisato brother is notably missing, though it is well known that he plays the game alongside Arataki Itto.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 For each round, both sides get 8 elemental Dice to roll. Both sides then take turns to act and then finish their turn. Once both sides finish, the round is over and both draw 2 cards. For each round, both sides get 8 elemental Dice to roll. Both sides then take turns to act and then finish their turn. Once both sides finish, the round is over and both draw 2 cards.

After cards are drawn, both sides get eight elemental dice to roll, which determines the actions that they can take during gameplay. Both sides get one turn per round, and after the round is over, both sides draw two cards. Aside from this, leaks haven't stated much about the gameplay, but it was noted that there are eight elemental dice as one die is an Omni die. This die is used as a wild card that can take the place of any other element.

Pinosilky @silkypino @Ubatcha1 For those confused: TCG is Genius Invocation TCG, the trading card game that Itto, Ayato, and Cyno play. @Ubatcha1 For those confused: TCG is Genius Invocation TCG, the trading card game that Itto, Ayato, and Cyno play.

As previously stated, the game is quite popular in Teyvat, with several 5-star characters partaking in it. Arataki Itto and Kamisato Ayato are regular players, with Sumeru's Cyno also enjoying the game. The game can be seen throughout Sumeru, with even the region's Eremite enemies playing it.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There's a LOT of opponents to play against and these DO include playable character such as Cyno or Fischl.



Cyno actually has 2 types, friendly and serious. There's a LOT of opponents to play against and these DO include playable character such as Cyno or Fischl.Cyno actually has 2 types, friendly and serious.

Players will get the option to play against these 5-star characters in player versus AI matches, and many popular characters will appear during this gamemode. Characters like Fischl and Cyno are opponents that will appear, and Cyno even has multiple difficulty modes to tackle.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There's ascension challenges ranging from advanced to legend aswell as weekly challenges ranging from Beginner to Legend.



Weekly challenges can also be against a char in the playable cast btw There's ascension challenges ranging from advanced to legend aswell as weekly challenges ranging from Beginner to Legend.Weekly challenges can also be against a char in the playable cast btw

It appears that there will be weekly challenges that involve the card game, with different characters from the playable cast appearing as the featured opponent of the week. The minigame will also feature challenges starting at a low rank and ascending to the Legendary difficulty rank, giving players the opportunity to show off their skills.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Lastly, There's open world challenges, Golden Character cards, the ability to max out proficiency with characters, difficulty levels, ~220 cards and of those there are 25 character cards from the current playable character pool. Lastly, There's open world challenges, Golden Character cards, the ability to max out proficiency with characters, difficulty levels, ~220 cards and of those there are 25 character cards from the current playable character pool.

The final part of these Genshin Impact leaks detail extra information about the card game, including open world challenges, Golden Character cards, an experience system for cards, over two hundred and twenty cards to collect, and many difficulty levels to challenge. It's clear that this new Genshin Impact minigame will contain a ton of variety and content to enjoy.

Genshin Impact's upcoming trading card game looks to have a lot of depth and value for players to enjoy.

