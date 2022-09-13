Genshin Impact TCG leaks: Expected release date and everything leaked so far

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have claimed that a trading card game (TCG) is set to be released in a future update for the open-world action RPG.

The TCG will reportedly be added as a permanent playable feature. Genshin Impact has not released a permanent mini-game since fishing in version 2.1.

Players apparently won't have to wait much longer for the TCG to arrive, as reliable leaker UBatcha has provided an estimated release date for it.

The trading card game will come with a ton of features, bringing a new source of complexity and variety for players to enjoy.

Leaks claim new TCG in Genshin Impact will be released in a few months

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) UBatcha @Ubatcha1 TCG should also be releasing in 3.2, not 100% sure on this but there is some evidence that I've seen backing this. TCG should also be releasing in 3.2, not 100% sure on this but there is some evidence that I've seen backing this. Update, it seems as though although there's a bunch more mentions of TCG in 3.2, the release of TCG will be in 3.3.I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… Update, it seems as though although there's a bunch more mentions of TCG in 3.2, the release of TCG will be in 3.3.I will share some details about how TCG works and what you can expect from it in the next few tweets so get ready for a bit of spam (sorry in advance) twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Previous leaks claimed that the new trading card game would be added to Genshin Impact in the 3.2 update. However, new leaks have revealed that the TCG is now set to arrive during the 3.3 update, which is expected to go live on December 7, 2022.

It's unknown how the trading card game will be rolled out. However, it's likely that it will be through an event that introduces the mechanics of the TCG and provides tons of great rewards.

While not a lot is known about how the trading card game is played, leaks have revealed a brief summary of the gameplay.

The TCG will require players will have to collect a deck of cards, manage them, and go up against others. Essentially, players will go head-to-head with cards that represent powerful characters from the game's world.

Characters like Cyno, Arataki Itto, and Kamisato Ayato will likely make appearances as opponents for players to overcome. Players will need to take advantage of all of the new mechanics to defeat them.

Players will have to draw five cards from their respective deck before picking one character card to serve as their Active Character. They then determine their actions by rolling eight elemental dice in each round.

The winner is likely the one who defeats the opponent's Active Character card.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Lastly, There's open world challenges, Golden Character cards, the ability to max out proficiency with characters, difficulty levels, ~220 cards and of those there are 25 character cards from the current playable character pool. Lastly, There's open world challenges, Golden Character cards, the ability to max out proficiency with characters, difficulty levels, ~220 cards and of those there are 25 character cards from the current playable character pool.

Based on what's currently known about the trading card game, it is likely to be an enjoyable activity for players to engage in.

There will reportedly be more than 220 cards to collect, including 25 Character Cards. Players can also obtain rare Golden Card variants and show them off to others in the game.

There will also be many open-world challenges to complete, proficiency levels to grind, and weekly challenges to finish. These weekly challenges will involve most of the playable cast, including Cyno and Fischl. Some of these characters will even have alternate difficulty levels, bringing more variety to the gameplay.

These leaks only scratch the surface of what is coming with the new trading card game. There will be a lot more reveals when the 3.3 update arrives.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There's a LOT of opponents to play against and these DO include playable character such as Cyno or Fischl.



Cyno actually has 2 types, friendly and serious. There's a LOT of opponents to play against and these DO include playable character such as Cyno or Fischl.Cyno actually has 2 types, friendly and serious.

Players who have been waiting for another way to spend time in Genshin Impact will definitely want to begin preparing for this massive card game addition. It looks set to be one of the biggest minigames added to the RPG so far.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh