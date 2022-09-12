Genshin Impact 3.1 Spiral Abyss leaks: New floor 10-12 Enemy lineups

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks have revealed that players are in for some big changes to the Spiral Abyss enemy lineup in the next update. The tenth floor of the Spiral Abyss looks to be receiving its first change in quite a while, meaning players will have some new foes to contend with as they take on the challenging gauntlet.

Genshin Impact 3.1's Spiral Abyss looks to be quite challenging, and players will want to prepare for a tough battle. Knowing what enemies are coming will help players gain the upper hand. Fans can find the upcoming enemy lineups for Genshin Impact 3.1's Spiral Abyss here.

Note: These lineups are subject to change before the 3.1 update goes live.

Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks reveal Spiral Abyss lineups

Thanks to fresh leaks, players now know that the Genshin Impact 3.1 update will bring tons of new enemies from Sumeru into the Spiral Abyss. These enemies will even reach as far as the tenth floor of the Abyss, posing a brand new challenge to fans who have been taking on the same tenth floor for quite a while now.

Gamers can prepare for the upcoming battle in advance by going through the breakdown of each floor's new additions below.

Floor 10

Floor 10's lineup (Image via GI Front/Twitter)

The tenth floor of the Spiral Abyss will receive some big changes during the 3.1 update, bringing a variety of Sumeru's new enemies to the Abyss. Players must contend with Floating Fungus and Slimes on the first floor and a Vishap in the second half. The second floor will introduce an Eremite Crossbow enemy, while the Nobushi and Electro enemies will be familiar to most players.

The last chamber of floor ten will bring a variety of Eremite enemies that fans will have encountered during their journey through Sumeru. Taking them on may be difficult if players aren't used to the new enemies' attack patterns. Genshin Impact fans will want to ensure they are prepared before taking on the new tenth Spiral Abyss floor.

Floor 11

More new enemies are introduced on floor 11 (Image via GI Front/Twitter)

Floor 11 will bring even more new enemies for players to take on, with the first chamber being composed entirely of new foes. Players will need to take on both Whirling and Winged Fungus as they try to complete the first half. The second will bring new enemies from Sumeru's deserts with a mix of Fatui and Eremites that shouldn't be too difficult to deal with.

The final chamber initially brings out Eremites and Ronin, while the second half pits gamers against Genshin Impact's newest boss, the Jadeplume Terrorshroom. Players will need to use a powerful team if they want to take this enemy down quickly and must avoid using Dendro against it as it has a strong resistance to the element that can ruin a good clear time.

Floor 12

Floor 12 lineup (Image via GI Front)

Floor 12 looks to bring a variety of tanky enemies to defeat, starting out with Eremites and mechanical enemies from Sumeru's deserts. For the second chamber, players will need to defeat a Ruin Drake in the first half and a Maguu Kenki in the second, making a good time tough to get.

The final chamber starts out easier with just a few Shroom-Kin enemies to defeat, but the final floor will pit players against a powerful new boss known as a Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix. Defeating this enemy will take a powerful team, so players will want to bring their best parties to this floor.

