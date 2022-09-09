5 best Genshin Impact teams to build around Dendro Traveler in version 3.0

Genshin Impact's Travelers have recently acquired a powerful new set of abilities thanks to their access to the unique Dendro Element, giving fans the opportunity to build some strong teams around them. The Dendro Traveler's skills allow players to constantly apply Dendro to enemies, even off-field, providing tons of value to team compositions that use a strong Dendro character.

Players who want to take advantage of new Elemental Reactions such as Bloom and Spread will definitely want to give the Traveler a try, as they are a potent source of the brand new Element. This article will reveal five of the strongest teams built around the Dendro Traveler that fans can use in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 teams built around the Dendro Traveler

The Dendro Traveler is definitely one that players shouldn't overlook. While the Anemo and Geo Travelers have mostly been niche, the Dendro Traveler is a potent and powerful unit all on their own. Combined with teams that can take advantage of their Elemental Reaction potential, they can be one of the best Dendro units in the game, especially given the limited number of units currently available.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the writer and is not a comprehensive list.

5) Fridge team (Kokomi, Cryo, Yelan/Xingqiu, Dendro Traveler)

This team composition takes advantage of Cryo's non-reactive nature along with Dendro, allowing Genshin Impact players to freeze enemies in place while dealing constant damage in the form of Dendro Cores spawned from the Bloom reaction. Many versions of the Fridge team utilize Kokomi, as she is a great source of both Hydro application and healing, easily triggering Bloom and Freeze simultaneously.

4) Burgeon team (Thoma, Xingqiu, Yelan, Dendro Traveler)

The Dendro Traveler can be a great option for Burgeon-based teams with similar compositions that take advantage of Thoma as a driver for both the Burning and Burgeon reactions. Burgeon allows players to detonate Dendro Cores for a burst of damage that can be devastating to enemies. As the Dendro Traveler is one of the best off-field Dendro applicators, they are vital to this team's composition.

3) Aggravate team (Bennett, Kujou Sara, Yae Miko, Dendro Traveler)

This Genshin Impact team focuses on utilizing the Aggravate reaction to boost Electro damage, although it can also be used to proc the Spread reaction and boost the Dendro Traveler's damage. Players should use this team if they want to see some massive damage numbers from the Dendro MC or a strong Electro character of their choice. This particular composition is ideal for taking down world bosses or even weekly bosses with sheer damage.

2) Quicken team (Fischl, Beidou, Sucrose, Dendro Traveler)

This team takes advantage of the quicken reaction (Image via YouTube/Zy0x)

This team composition allows Genshin Impact players to make the most of the game's new Quicken reaction, which allows for both Dendro and Electro to gain significant buffs. With the Dendro Traveler allowing for off-field Dendro application with their Elemental Burst, users can easily apply Electro to enemies and swirl the Element with Anemo characters such as Kazuha and Sucrose. Doing this will result in major buffs to the Elements, allowing players to easily take down enemies with constant Electro damage.

1) Hyperbloom (Fischl, Xingqiu, Sucrose, Dendro Traveler)

Hyperbloom can be a potent reaction in battle (Image via YouTube/Zy0x)

With the addition of the Dendro Traveler, this popular F2P Taser team has gotten even stronger, allowing players to utilize the Bloom reaction to gain even more damage. This team can even proc Hyperbloom reactions, which causes an even bigger burst of damage to enemies, and with Sucrose providing the team with a ton of Elemental Mastery, players definitely won't want to miss out on this unique team composition.

All of these team compositions provide the Dendro Traveler with a chance to shine, and Genshin Impact players will definitely want to give these a try.

Edited by Atul S