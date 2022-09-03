Genshin Impact Legends of Stone Lock hidden quest guide: All 16 locations and rewards

Genshin Impact's newest region Sumeru is loaded with tons of hidden quests and secrets for players to uncover. Some of these hidden quests can even lead to huge rewards, meaning fans will want to track them down.

These rewards can range from common chests to the elusive Luxurious chests, and the quest in question will lead gamers straight to the highest tier chests in-game. However, getting there will take a good bit of time, as they'll need to track down and break sixteen seals throughout Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: Where to find all sixteen Stone Pillar Seals

Genshin Impact users looking to complete the Legends of the Stone Lock quest will need to travel throughout Sumeru and destroy sixteen Stone Pillar Locks before they can complete this hidden world quest.

One tip that will make clearing out these locks much easier is bringing a Pyro character along for the journey, as they are necessary for destroying the seals that hold the locks in place.

How to destroy the seals (Image via HoYoverse)

Two characters, in particular, can make this especially easy — Yoimiya and Amber — thanks to their ability to provide Pyro from long range. Here's where Genshin Impact players can take out all of the hidden locks:

Stone Pillar Seal locations in upper half

The Stone Lock locations in the upper half (Image via Hoyoverse)

The upper half of Sumeru contains quite a few of these Stone Pillar Seals, and users will have to look both above and below the ground to find them all. In the map above, the blue stars represent where Stone Pillar Seals can be found aboveground, while red stars indicate where they will be found underground.

Gamers can locate ten of the sixteen Stone Pillar Seals in the upper half of Sumeru, though some will require certain quests to be completed first.

In particular, the Stone Pillar Seal near Gandharva Ville will require them to acquire the Kusava before they are able to gain access to the seal.

Stone Pillar Seals in bottom half

The Stone Pillar Seal locations in the lower half (Image via Hoyoverse)

The second set of Stone Pillar Seals can be found at the bottom half of Sumeru's map. Like the first map, the blue stars represent overworld seals, while the red stars are those players will need to find underground.

Clearing out all sixteen of these locks will allow players to continue this world quest and even culminate in several tough boss fights against the Perpetual Mechanical Array.

Throughout these fights, the Traveler can earn tons of rewards, including a Luxurious Chest that provides a bunch of Primogems.

Genshin Impact users won't want to miss out on this world quest as it even provides a hidden achievement they can't get elsewhere. With so many chests available and some great rewards at the end, fans will want to track down all of these Stone Pillar Seals and destroy them.

