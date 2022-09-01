King's Squire in Genshin Impact: How to get the craftable Sumeru bow

Genshin Impact 3.0 brings players to the land of Dendro, providing tons of new content, including artifact sets, characters, and of course, new craftable weapons. Sumeru's new set of weapons provides fans with five options and some of the new armaments are surprisingly effective.

King's Squire, in particular, is a great F2P bow for newly released characters like Collei and Tighnari, thanks to its insane boost to Elemental Mastery and ATK%.

Players will want to make sure they unlock this bow, and doing so isn't too difficult. Here's how fans can get their hands on the King's Squire bow in Genshin Impact.

How to complete the world quests in Genshin Impact and get the King's Squire bow

Unlocking the King's Squire bow requires players to complete a set of world quests that leads to revealing the location of a massive area known as Vanarana. Fans will need to complete this series of world quests before they gain access to any of Sumeru's new craftable weapons, but the upside is that doing so unlocks a ton of other new content in Sumeru. Gamers will want to take on this set of world quests as soon as they can, as it opens a ton of new doors in Sumeru.

Collect the Stories of You and the Aranara from Sumeru's main story quests

These quest items are gained as players journey through Sumeru and complete quests for the Aranara. There are five in total to be collected, and each can be traded for one of the new 4-star craftable weapon blueprints. To unlock all five, fans will need to complete each of these quests:

Dream Nursery (Aranyaka: Part II)

Vimana Agama

Varuna Gatha

Agnihotra Sutra

Aranyaka: Part IV

Once all five of the quest items have been collected (or just a single copy of the item if players want to only acquire the bow), they'll need to head to Dreamland to speak with Aravinay.

Find Aravinay

Aravinay will trade for the new blueprints (Image via Genshin Impact/YouTube)

Aravinay can be found in Dreamland, near the Tree of Dreams in Vanarana. To reach this area, players will need to have unlocked the Vanarana Tree of Dreams, and upon interacting with the teleporter to the tree, they can find Aravinay floating near the huge plant. He will be off to the left, and interacting with him will bring up a list of options. Fans will need to select "Tell the story of the adventure with Aranara" to bring up the shop where they can select the blueprint. Once in the shop, simply select Tale of the King's Squire to receive the blueprint for the bow.

Fans will now need to learn the blueprint and bring it to a blacksmith, but they'll need one of the game's new crafting billets first. The Midlander weapon billets can be obtained by utilizing Dream Solvent on Highlander weapon billets, though they can also be obtained through Domains in Sumeru.

Arthur9078 @Arthur9078 New billets? Seems like they're exclusive to Sumeru's craftable weapons. Also, you need to use dream solvents if you want to craft these with your yellow billets. New billets? Seems like they're exclusive to Sumeru's craftable weapons. Also, you need to use dream solvents if you want to craft these with your yellow billets. https://t.co/GbfmZ5Yxzw

After both the recipe and the weapon billet are acquired, creating the King's Squire is simply a matter of gathering the materials and crafting this new 4-star bow in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's new craftable weapons are definitely useful, and fans won't want to miss out on utilizing any of them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish