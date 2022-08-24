Genshin Impact 3.0 Update: Maintenance ending time and Sumeru release countdown

Genshin Impact 3.0 certainly has countless Travelers waiting with bated breath. It will go live at the usual time, but some might need to learn more about its maintenance process. In that case, they should know that maintenance will happen at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and is expected to take five hours.

That means Sumeru will be explorable at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022. Unsurprisingly, not every player will know what 11:00 AM (UTC+8) translates to in their timezone. That's why the countdown is listed down below in the next section. With that being said, Genshin Impact 3.0 will go live on every server simultaneously.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.0 going live (Sumeru's release and ending of maintenance period)

Here is the crucial countdown relevant to this topic. The countdown should be more or less self-explanatory, especially since it's the same for every server. If the reader sees "Genshin Impact 3.0 is out" in the countdown, that means the update is already live.

Otherwise, the feature displays how much time is left until Genshin Impact 3.0 launches. Keep in mind that this countdown doesn't account for technical problems that might delay a Version Update.

Instead, it's based solely on HoYoverse's estimates.

〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

"The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings" Version 3.0 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

This tweet even mentions the start of maintenance that Travelers need to consider:

"Update maintenance begins on 2022/08/24 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Hence, beginners should know that there is a five-hour period where they cannot play the game in any capacity. The earlier countdown is only valid for when the next Version Update comes out. Curious readers should know that maintenance will begin five hours before that countdown hits 0:0:0:0.

Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>

Pre-Installation Function Now Available. The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.

Pre-installation for the upcoming Version Update is already available. Some Travelers should take advantage of this feature to save time and avoid the tedious process of downloading everything once the update arrives.

Primogem Compensation

Everybody appreciates some free Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

As with previous Version Updates, Genshin Impact 3.0 also gives players free Primogems during maintenance. The compensation details are described as follows:

"Maintenance Compensation: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down)"

The official patch notes also reveal how players will get these Primogems within five hours of the update going live.

What to expect in the new Version Update?

〓Event Wish Duration〓

After the Version 3.0 update–2022/09/09 17:59:00



Full Details >>

Event Wish "Viridescent Vigil" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Verdant Strider" Tighnari (Dendro)!〓Event Wish Duration〓After the Version 3.0 update–2022/09/09 17:59:00

Tighnari's banner featuring Collei, Diona, and Fischl will be available once Genshin Impact 3.0 arrives at the fore. Similarly, Zhongli's rerun featuring the same 4-star characters will also be happening at the same time. These banners will last until 17:59 on September 9, 2022.

Afterward, a new series of banners will begin featuring Ganyu and Kokomi. Still, some readers might wish to know what will be available as soon as the latest update goes live.

Most notably, Sumeru will finally be a new region available for exploration. If the player doesn't pull Tighnari or Collei, they can always use a Dendro Traveler to enjoy the new element.

There will also be several new quests and monsters for Travelers to discover in Genshin Impact 3.0, which begins at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022.

