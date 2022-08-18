Genshin Impact 3.0 banners: Tighnari, Zhongli, 4-star characters, and 5-star weapons

The first banner for Genshin Impact 3.0 has been leaked, and it features nothing but 4-star Bow users. This is a first for the game, but it's worth looking at the full details.

The leak essentially states that the following 4-star characters will be featured alongside Tighnari and Zhongli:

Collei

Diona

Fischl

HoYoverse has already revealed that Collei will be on this banner, but they didn't reveal the other two 4-star characters.

Everything shown in leaks is subject to change, but these types of banner leaks are usually right on the money when they come from credible leakers.

Genshin Impact 3.0 banner leaks mention Hunter's Path, Vortex Vanquisher, and Event Wishes involving Dori

The first leak simply names the 4-star characters who will accompany Tighnari and Zhongli's Event Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.0. For those who don't know, this banner will begin at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022.

The next leak confirms the names of the characters from the previous leak while mentioning that Hunter's Path and Vortex Vanquisher will be on the Epitome Invocation.

Vortex Vanquisher has historically been released on banners around the same time as Zhongli's Event Wishes, so it's not surprising to see it here.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [3.0]



First Banner:

Tighnari + Zhongli | Fischl + Diona + Collei

Hunters Path + Vortex Vanquisher



The second banner which includes Dori will start on the 9th September

Hunter's Path is a brand new 5-star CRIT Rate Bow with the following leaked effects:

"Gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect after hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160/200/240/280/320% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s."

It's also worth mentioning that the above leak claims that the Event Wishes involving Dori will begin on September 9, 2022.

Dori is a new character that will debut in Genshin Impact 3.0. She was officially revealed to be summonable in the second half of the update.

Fans knew she would be on Kokomi and Ganyu's reruns, so it's great for them to know that their reruns could begin on September 9, 2022.

Players will have to prioritize one banner over the other

The above tweet shows what Travelers officially know from the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream. It noticeably lacks the mentions of Diona and Fischl since that piece of information came from the leaks released on August 17, 2022.

The 4-star characters for the second banner haven't been leaked yet.

The above countdown should give players an idea of when the first phase of Event Wishes will come out in Genshin Impact 3.0. The countdown coincides with the new update's release date since they're one and the same in this instance.

New players should know that Zhongli has a separate banner from Tighnari, so they will have to prioritize one over the other if they wish to spend their Primogems in this phase.

Both Event Wishes have the same 4-star characters and Pity, so it's strictly a matter of personal preference.

