Genshin Impact 3.0 release date, upcoming banner order, and more

Genshin Impact is all set to welcome its biggest update of the year. Version 3.0 is scheduled to bring in a total of four new characters and three rerun banners for everyone to roll their primogems.

Typically, the entire community is hyped not only for the characters, but also the overall content that revolves around an entirely new location, weapons, artifacts, and much more.

The new location, Sumeru, will release alongside the 3.0 update on August 24, 2022. At the same time, players will either be able to roll for the new characters, Tighnari and Collei, or relish the returning Event Wish of Zhongli. The following article lists everything worth looking forward to in the upcoming 3.0 update.

Upcoming banners, weapons, and other content in Genshin Impact 3.0

1) Banners and release order

Tighnari and Zhongli as shown in the game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Tighnari and Zhongli will appear in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. Alongside them, another new character named Collei will be featured as a 4-star Dendro Bow wielder, similar to Tighnari. This will mark Zhongli's fourth rerun, allowing both old and new players to get one of the most powerful defensive units in the game.

In the second phase, the featured banners will have Ganyu and Kokomi as returning 5-star characters. However, the new Electro Claymore wielder, Dori, will also make her debut as the featured 4-star in both banners.

Since the runtime of Genshin Impact banners has always been 20 days, players can expect Ganyu and Kokomi's banners to be released somewhere around August 13.

2) Weapons and artifacts

All upcoming 4-star weapons in Sumeru (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alongside Tighnari, HoYoverse will also be putting up his signature weapon in a different banner. However, it will not be the only new arrival in Genshin Impact 3.0. There will be several other 4-star weapons with the Sumeru update, most of which will be free to acquire.

The following are the names of the new weapons alongside their rarity:

Hunter's Path Bow: 5 star.

End of the Line Bow: 4 star.

King's Squire Bow: 4 star.

Fruit of Fulfillment Catalyst: 4 star.

Moonpiercer Polearm: 4 star.

Forest Regalia Claymore: 4 star.

Sparwood Blade Sword: 4 star.

A new artifact set will also become available for farming, called the Deepwood Memories set. It will provide the following perks:

2 pc set: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4 PC set: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for eight seconds. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

New artifact set, Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

Another new Genshin Impact artifact set will be called Gilded Dreams, which will grant the following perks:

2 pc set: Elemental Mastery +80.

4 pc set: Within eight seconds of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to three characters. This effect can be triggered once every eight seconds. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Gilded Dreams artifact set (Image via Genshin Impact)

The release of Sumeru will also be accompanied by new events, locations, mobs, and bosses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul