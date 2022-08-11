Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: New banners, Redeem codes, Sumeru region, and more expectations

Genshin Impact 3.0 will have its special program on August 13 at 8 am (UTC-4). During the livestream, fans can expect a lot of Sumeru content, ranging from new characters, puzzles, areas, and much more.

The next version is a huge update featuring various lores with the addition of Dendro Archon and Sumeru history. This article will include all the content players can expect to be revealed in the Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program.

New banners in Genshin Impact Version 3.0

While HoYoverse has not explicitly stated how many banners will be in the next version of Genshin Impact, Travelers can expect at least two new characters and weapon banners. Each banner will be added to the game in one phase, which is three weeks long.

Furthermore, there will be three new characters in the banner: Tighnari, Collei, and Dori. Although their rarity has not been officially revealed yet, fans can speculate that one of them will be a 5-star character, preferably Tighnari, because of his complex design compared to Dori and Collei.

The norm in Genshin Impact is that two 5-star characters will be featured in one version. This may lead to a rerun banner of any old characters in the game, such as Zhongli, Tartaglia, or Hu Tao.

Three new redemption codes in the 3.0 Special Program

It is no secret that three new redemption codes will be released in the next Genshin Impact livestream, each with 100 Primogems. Fans who manage to redeem all codes within the time limit can get a total of 300 Primogems.

It is important to note that each code has the same expiration date, which is one day after the release of the redemption code. Since the code validation is quite short, players are recommended to redeem the Primogem code as soon as possible. The 300 Primogems are not a small number, especially for F2P gamers.

Sumeru region, new characters, and elemental reactions

In previous weeks, Genshin Impact has uploaded multiple teaser videos regarding the Sumeru region. In addition to new enemies and local specialties, new characters that are predicted to be playable were also revealed to the whole community, which included:

Alhaitham (Dendro) Cyno (Electro) Dehya (Pyro) Nilou (Hydro) Nahida (Dendro)

With so many characters that may be playable in future versions, some of their backstories may be mentioned briefly in the livestream. Another option is that some of the voice artists may be invited to the special program, like how Yae Miko's VA was invited prior to her release in the game.

Besides the characters, a new elemental reaction was also teased in one of the previous teasers, courtesy of a Dendro character that will be added to the game. Bloom and Catalyze reactions may increase the importance of Electro characters in the game.

The Sumeru update will be the biggest update yet, with new regions and areas added to the game. Genshin Impact players need to prepare their devices for sufficient storage and internet connection before the pre-installation function arrives in a week.

