Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream: Special Program release date, time, and countdown

Genshin Impact fans finally have an official date and time for the long-awaited 3.0 livestream from HoYoverse. An official notice has been posted on all official channels announcing the confirmed date, and the community is excited to learn more about patch 3.0.

As stated in previous leaks, the 3.0 livestream has been scheduled to premiere at 08:00 am (UTC-4) on August 13, 2022. Fans already know about Sumeru's release, new characters, and many more through leaks. However, the Special Program is a great way to confirm the authenticity of the content mentioned in the leaks.

Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 live stream, along with a countdown.

Official Genshin Impact tweet reveals 3.0 livestream date and time

Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch on 8/13/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

It will feature juicy details about V3.0. It will also "drop" some redemption codes & more!



The above-linked tweet is an official announcement for the 3.0 Special Program made on the game's official Twitter channel. Based on the notice, the 3.0 Special Program has finally been scheduled to premiere on August 13, 2022 (Saturday) at 08:00 am (UTC-4).

This is a change of pace for the developers as they usually host livestreams on Fridays. However, Ghost Festival also falls on August 12, which is considered an ominous day in Chinese culture. Hence, officials may have decided to shift the 3.0 livestream date to avoid any unnecessary and superstitious rumors.

Fans can watch the Special Program premiere live on the game's official Twitch and Bilibili channels. Players can hop into the Twitch channel for the English version and Bilibili for the Chinese version of the 3.0 Special Program.

Dear Travelers,

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 8/13/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

Make sure to follow us, Travelers. See you there!



Fans who cannot watch the livestream premiere can also watch the re-broadcast of the 3.0 livestream on Genshin's official YouTube channel. The YouTube channel will replay the English version on August 13, 2022, at 12:00 pm (UTC-4), approximately four hours after the livestream premiere ends.

Genshin Impact 3.0 Special Program Countdown

Genshin Impact is one of the best action adventure RPGs with a player base that spans the entire globe. Converting the official time to each timezone can be pretty confusing. To save readers from the hassle, a universal countdown has been embedded below.

Fans can keep an eye on the universal countdown above to keep track of when the 3.0 Special Program will go live on the official channels.

What else to expect from 3.0 Livestream?

Here is a quick rundown of the content expected from the 3.0 livestream:

Sumeru - Dendro Nation

Dendro element and new reactions

Introduction of Sumeru characters

3.0 Banner schedules

New Artifacts and Domains

New Artifact Strongboxes

New craftable weapons

New Quality of Life changes

and many more

The 3.0 livestream certainly has tons of content to showcase, along with many new Quality-of-Life changes. Fans who tune in will also be rewarded with redeem codes and free Primogems.

