Genshin Impact Sumeru preparation guide: 5 materials to collect for upcoming characters

Genshin Impact's upcoming patch will introduce a whole new region and many new characters that players are looking forward to obtaining. Players still have a few weeks in hand before the global release, allowing them to pre-farm a few materials.

Recent leaks have already informed the Genshin Impact community about the upcoming Sumeru characters and their kit. Players should take this opportunity to prepare materials for the forthcoming new characters.

Since everyone might want to obtain a different set of characters, the article will focus on general materials that can be applied to most players. Keep in mind that Sumeru is yet to go live, so there are certain materials that players cannot collect in Genshin Impact.

5 best materials to farm in Genshin Impact for Sumeru characters

5) Save 5-star artifacts for the new Artifact Strongbox

Fresh leaks have revealed that Sumeru will make some changes to the current Artifact Strongboxes. Currently, players only have access to four artifact strongboxes:

Bloodstained Chivalry

Gladiator's Finale

Noblesse Oblige

Wanderer's Troupe

However, the latest leaks have revealed that more artifacts will be added to create more Artifact Strongboxes, allowing players additional freedom to explore and farm Sumeru artifacts. Players can take a look at the tweet above that showcases all the artifact sets that will be added to Artifact Strongboxes after the release of patch 3.0

Players are advised not to spend any resin on these artifacts and to farm something else to keep a stock of 5-star artifacts. These excess 5-star artifacts can later be used as fodder to create the desired Artifact Strongbox to farm particular sets in the future.

4) Save Billets and Dream Solvents

Sumeru will introduce a new type of Billet called Midlander Billets. These billets are highly important to forge new Sumeru craftable weapons. Although players can collect Midlander Billets from the Tree of Dream rewards (new offering system), recent leaks suggest that fans can also use Northlander Billets and Dream Solvents to craft Midlander Billets.

One Northlander and two Dream Solvents are required to create one Midlander Billet. This is a good opportunity for players to spend their resins to collect more Northlander Billets and Dream Solvents from the Weekly Boss rewards.

3) Farm Mora and Hero's Wit

Farm Blossom of Revelations and Wealth (Image via Genshin Impact)

When the new playable region of Sumeru arrives, and players are successful at obtaining their favorite characters, they will need tons of resources to level them up. Ascending and increasing their Talent levels is going to take tons of Mora and Hero's Wit.

Hence, players are also advised to spend resin on Blossoms of Wealth and Revelations to farm vast amounts of Mora and Hero's Wit. There are other methods to collect these as well. Players can either participate in the current patch or visit the Serenitea Pot to collect them. Players can exchange Realm currency for Mora and Hero's Wit in the Realm Depot.

2) Weekly Boss Materials

Some upcoming Sumeru characters need old weekly drops (Image via Genshin Impact)

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have already revealed the banner schedule for the upcoming patch 3.0 update. Leaks have also shared all the information about their ascension and talent level-up materials.

Based on the leaks, upcoming characters such as Collei, Dori, and Tighnari do not need Sumeru Boss drops. Instead, Tighnari and Collei will need weekly drops from Raiden Shogun, while Dori will need Azdaha's weekly boss drops. Fans who plan on summoning the aforementioned characters can start pre-farming Azdaha, and Raiden Shogun weekly boss drops.

1) Farm Primogems

No amount of Primogems is ever enough (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact patch 3.0 is a major update with a new playable region, which means the game will introduce tons of new playable characters of various rarities. Based on the recent leaks, the developers plan to introduce around 15 new playable characters, and a few of them are bound to interest players.

Hence, it is in the best interest of all Genshin Impact players to start saving Primogems for new Sumeru characters. Having enough Primogems will provide players with the freedom to summon any 5-star character from their rate-up banner.

Players are recommended to complete all Archon, Story, and World Quests to collect Primogems. There are also Hangout quests and flagship events that players can complete to obtain more Primogems before the arrival of Sumeru.

