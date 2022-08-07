Genshin Impact Sumeru update: Major features, banners, and maps leaked so far

Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.0 is closer than fans can imagine, with the global release expected to happen on August 24, 2022. So far, many credible sources have offered information about Sumeru. The leaks cover all the major features that the Dendro region will introduce with the upcoming patch.

Similarly, the map of Sumeru has been revealed as well, and recent leaks have also offered 3.0 banners. However, some leaks were derived from patch 3.0 public beta, and Sumeru has already undergone many changes since, which have been made public by official videos and newer leaks.

This article will give players the latest information about Sumeru's major features, map changes, and banner leaks in Genshin Impact.

What do Genshin Impact leaks offer with regard to Sumeru?

Glimpse of Sumeru NPC and habitat (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's upcoming new Dendro nation, Sumeru, is going to bring tons of changes and new features for players to experience. Fans can definitely look forward to loads of new content. There is also the last missing element that is finally being added to the game.

Major features

Sumeru will introduce a new species of flora and fauna along with the Dendro element. The new element Dendro will bring along new elemental reactions where players can cause three main and four sub-reactions. Here is a list of all the new elemental reactions:

Bloom

Burgeon

Hyperbloom

Burning

Catalyze

Aggravate

Spread

The region will also introduce a new offering system called Tree of Dreams. It is similar to the Sacred Sakaura tree from Inazuma and will also contain 50 levels. Players can take a look at the tweet above to learn about all the rewards that are possible to obtain by unlocking all the levels by offering Dendro sigils.

Like Inazuma, Sumeru has its own set of craftable weapons, but they require a different type of billet to forge. Genshin Impact fans will need Midlander Billets, which can be either crafted using Dream Solvent or obtained as a reward from the Tree of Dreams.

Sumeru map

Felis⁷ @FelisGlam

#genshinleaks Jesus wow the map of sumeru is huge, and it isn't even fully completed Jesus wow the map of sumeru is huge, and it isn't even fully completed#genshinleaks https://t.co/bxQIhQ1AnX

As already mentioned in the Sumeru preview teaser, Sumeru is divided into two major terrains in Genshin Impact: Rainforest and Desert. The upcoming patch 3.0 will unlock the Rainforest part of Sumeru, and the Desert region is expected to be unlocked in the next patch 3.1.

The tweet above showcases a leaked image of Sumeru's Rainforest region. Fans can also zoom into the picture to check out the topography or read the names of the specific areas. As seen from the picture and confirmed from the leaks, Sumeru, in its entirety, is going to be larger than Mondstadt and Liyue combined. Additionally, desert regions can also be observed on the west end of the map.

Patch 3.0 banners

no new scara info, sorry @SpendYourPrimos [Reliable - Uncle Chasm]



3.0 - First Half: Zhongli & Tighnari

3.0 - Second Half: Ganyu & Kokomi



There is no Phase 3.



We have been given permission to share the news.



- IT [Reliable - Uncle Chasm]3.0 - First Half: Zhongli & Tighnari3.0 - Second Half: Ganyu & KokomiThere is no Phase 3.We have been given permission to share the news.- IT

Latest leaks from credible sources suggest that patch 3.0 will have the standard two phases instead of three (as rumored in previous leaks). Here is a quick rundown:

Phase I - Zhongli and Tighnari

Phase II - Ganyu and Kokomi

There are no reliable leaks available that reveal information about the upcoming weapon banners. However, it is safe to assume that Tighnari's signature weapon, Hunter's Path, will be featured in Phase I alongside Tighnari's rate-up banner.

Overall, Sumeru is going to be a major update, with so many features and changes that players will need to re-learn and figure out. There is no doubt that the new patch 3.0 will reignite the fan's love for Genshin Impact.

