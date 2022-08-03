Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New artifacts, standard banner changes, Strongbox update, and more

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring a ton of new content to the game, with players having a whole new region to explore, new characters to play with, and tons of secrets to uncover. Some of the major changes coming will have big effects on the game's meta, with new artifact sets changing up builds and gameplay, along with changes to several mechanics that help new players along.

Fans can find leaked information about these new features here, allowing them to start preparing for the game's newest update early.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks suggest new artifact features, banner changes, and more

Genshin Impact 3.0 looks to be one of the biggest updates that the game has had so far, with a sweeping range of changes and new additions coming to the game.

Fans can learn about the new artifact sets that look to boost Dendro characters here, along with a new set of Artifact Strongboxes that will make it a lot easier to start building characters. There are also some leaked changes to the Standard Banner that may shake up the way players use their Acquaint Fates in the future.

New artifacts

- Memories of the Deep Forest

The new artifact sets coming in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update look to focus on boosting Dendro and Elemental Mastery, allowing for varied playstyles with the game's upcoming element. These two sets are known as Memories of the Deep Forest and Ornamental Gold Dream, and they provide these effects:

Memories of the Deep Forest:

2 PC- 15% Dendro DMG Bonus.

4 PC- When enemies receive Elemental DMG, Dendro Resistance is reduced by 25% for eight seconds. This can trigger when the damage dealing character is off-field.

Ornamental Gold Dream:

2 PC- Elemental Mastery is increased by 80.

4-PC- Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, having 1/2/3 characters of the same element in the same team will cause the character who triggered the reaction to gain a boost of ATK% based on the number of matching characters. The same effect will trigger with different element characters, resulting in a boost of Elemental Mastery instead. This can be triggered once every eight seconds and can occur off-field.

Players will definitely want to save up some Resin to farm for these artifacts once Sumeru launches, as they will be very useful for future characters like Tighnari and Cyno. With the boosts to both Dendro damage and Elemental Mastery, these characters can take advantage of the game's newest elemental reactions with ease.

Artifact Strongbox changes

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will also introduce a wide variety of new artifact sets to the game's Artifact Strongboxes. This mechanic allows players to insert their unwanted 5-star artifacts in the hopes of receiving a more useful one. Five artifacts are needed to create one strongbox, which will produce a single artifact of the chosen set. A total of 39 artifacts can be sacrificed at a time, making this a great way to discard built-up artifacts that are not being used.

The artifacts included in this update will feature all Mondstadt and Liyue artifacts, barring the Tenacity of the Millelith and Pale Flame artifacts. It's unknown why they are excluded, but it's likely that they will be added in a further update.

Standard Banner changes

According to new leaks, players may be seeing the game's first new 5-star addition to the Standard Banner, with sources claiming that post Genshin Impact 3.0, Tighnari will be available on the Standard Banner. Fans have been asking for changes to the Standard Banner since very early into the game's lifespan, and it would make sense for a Dendro 5-star to be the first addition to it.

This gives all players the opportunity to summon a 5-star belonging to each available element, though the odds are still quite low. This information is still uncertain for the time being, but fans may want to keep a closer eye on their Acquaint Fates as they roll on the Standard Banner.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed that this update may be a huge one for the game's future.

