Genshin Impact version 3 to add 10 new artifacts into strongbox, suggests leak

Although the patch 2.8 update is very close, fans cannot help but admire the upcoming content in Sumeru with patch 3.0 leaks. With this addition to the Mystic Offering System, players can prioritize their resources farming for Sumeru artifacts.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Mystic Offering System to add ten new artifact strongboxes

Layout of the Artifact Strongbox in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Introduced in the version 2.0 updates, the Artifact Strongbox was a massive hit in the Genshin Impact community. A new feature allows users to use their fodder 5-star artifacts to create an artifact strongbox for a selected set that will offer a random 5-star artifact.

They must sacrifice three 5-star artifacts to receive one random 5-star artifact from the artifact strongbox. A maximum of ten artifact strongboxes can be created with each try by sacrificing 39 unwanted 5-star artifacts.

Here is a list of artifact strongboxes gamers can make after the patch 2.0 update:

New leaks about patch 3.0 reveal that alongside Sumeru, Genshin Impact officials are also making some of the most anticipated changes to the artifact strongboxes. Based on the leaks, they will ad more artifact strongboxes to the Mystic Offering System.

Here is a list of all the new artifacts that will be added to the Mystic Offering System:

Thundering Fury

Thundersoother

Viridescent Venerer

Maiden Beloved

Archaic Petra

Retracing Bolide

Crimson Witch of Flames

Lavawalker

Blizzard Strayer

Heart of Depth

Additionally, readers will notice all the new artifact sets added as artifact strongboxes belonging to the Mondstadt and Liyue regions. They will still have to spend their resin on dedicated domains from the Inazuma region to farm Inazuma-based artifacts sets such as Shimenawa and Emblem.

Many players have been looking forward to such changes for a long time. All the domains can offer either of the two artifact sets.

Many artifact domains have paired some incredible artifacts with ones no longer used in the current meta. This makes farming these domains an utter waste of resins, and users might shift their focus to other efficient domains.

These new changes have enabled gamers to farm Sumeru artifacts for any Sumeru-based characters they will attain in the future. They can also use unwanted Sumeru artifacts to create artifact strongboxes of their desired Liyue or Mondstadt-based artifacts for older characters.

This will also benefit newer players joining Genshin Impact after the Sumeru update. It is especially true for F2P users since these upcoming changes will allow them to use their resins for artifacts efficiently.

The new addition to the Mystic Offering System is bound to make building Liyue and Mondstadt characters easier in the game.

