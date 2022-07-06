Genshin Impact 2.8 weapon banner and 4-star characters leaked

There are several new Genshin Impact 2.8 banner leaks, particularly related to the first phase of the next update. The official Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream did unveil who the 5-star characters would be. Similarly, it showcased Heizou, who will be on the first banner of that update.

However, it did not mention who the other two 4-star characters were. Some players love to know everything that is going on when it comes to new Event Wishes, so it's worth looking at the latest leaks. Everything shown below is subject to change, although it is possible that some of these leaks are 100% accurate.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Weapon banner and 4-star characters

The leaked 4-star characters (Image via genshinBLANK)

The first major banner leak related to Genshin Impact 2.8 to talk about is the 4-star characters on the first phase. This Event Wishes phase begins on July 13, 2022, with Klee and Kazuha having their highly anticipated reruns coinciding with the new Version Update. The featured 4-star characters on their banner are:

Heizou

Ningguang

Thoma

Heizou is a brand new character who had a brief showcase in the recent Special Program. Ningguang hasn't been featured since Shenhe and Xiao's banners in Version 2.4, which ran from January 5 to January 25, 2022. Thoma was last featured on Yae Miko's banner in Version 2.5, which ran from February 16 to March 8, 2022.

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn [2.8]Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn

The leaked weapon banner for the first half features Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds and Freedom-Sworn. Both weapons synergize with Klee and Kazuha, so it's not surprising to see them featured here. There sadly aren't any details about the 4-star weapons here.

However, there is another leak that does mention the second half of the update's 5-star weapons.

A leak from a now-deleted Twitter account (Image via Uncle Zapolyarny)

The above leak comes from a now-deleted Twitter account. It also mentioned Klee and Kazuha being on the first banner around the same time as Lumie's leak. Not only that, but it mentioned more content about the weapon banners and some other minor leaks.

The relevant part related to this article is the weapon banner for the second half. Thundering Pulse and Skyward Spine will supposedly be the featured 5-star weapons for the second weapon banner of Genshin Impact 2.8. Many Travelers have predicted Thundering Pulse to be available, considering that Yoimiya has been confirmed to be available in the second half of the update.

By comparison, a featured Skyward Spine is more unexpected, although it isn't as niche of an option compared to other 5-star weapons like Memory of Dust.

When is Genshin Impact 2.8 coming out?

The official splashart for the next update (Image via HoYoverse)

Whether these leaks are valid or not will likely be confirmed around the time the next Version Update launches. For those who don't know, the next update should be going live at 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022. That's also when the first phase of Event Wishes should arrive, so players can finally spend their Primogems on Klee or Kazuha.

