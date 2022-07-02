Genshin Impact 2.8 leak reveals the upcoming weapon banners: No Wolf’s Gravestone

While there is an abundance of Sumeru leaks going on right now, there are also some Genshin Impact 2.8 weapon banner news to discuss as well. This new leak comes from Uncle Zapolyarny, who has since deleted his Twitter account. While this may appear suspicious to some players, this user has had some accurate leaks in the past.

Hence, it's worth checking out what the new weapon banner leaks are for Genshin Impact 2.8. Essentially:

1st Phase: Freedom-Sworn and Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds

Freedom-Sworn and Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds 2nd Phase: Thundering Pulse and Skyward Spine

The leaker even goes on to mention that "this is not subject to change." Wolf's Gravestone is noticeably absent. Whether this Genshin Impact 2.8 leak is accurate or not remains to be seen.

New Genshin Impact 2.8 weapon banner leak

The new weapon banner leak to discuss (Image via HoYoverse)

Considering that the Twitter account no longer exists, here is a screenshot of the relevant tweet. Players have already known through other leaks that Freedom-Sworn and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds would appear on the first banner. Similarly, some leaks have stated that Thundering Pulse will be on the second one.

Many players speculated that Wolf's Gravestone would be the second 5-star weapon on the second banner, considering that Diluc's skin has been leaked to appear in that update. This leaker has also revealed the character banner before other credible leakers have, with an example shown below.

The leaker's character banner leak (Image via Uncle Zapolyarny)

This leaker stated the following about the character banners in Genshin Impact 2.8 on June 16, 2022:

1st Phase: Klee & Kazuha with Heizou

Klee & Kazuha with Heizou 2nd Phase: Yoimiya

Now take a look at another credible leaker's tweet.

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn [2.8]Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn

The same message was posted around the same time. This doesn't necessarily guarantee that Uncle Zapolyarny's weapon banner leak for Genshin Impact 2.8 is accurate, but it is something that some players might wish to consider.

The character banners line up with what players can see from the leaked weapon Event Wishes. Those 5-star weapons have been seen alongside the 5-star characters. Skyward Spine is a generic 5-star weapon that will supposedly run alongside Thundering Pulse, which wouldn't be unreasonable based on the assumption that Yoimiya is having a solo rerun.

Diluc skin leaks

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



Diluc 5* Skin Design Leaked



The skin will be available to buy from shop at discounted rate in Ver 2.8.



Via Uncle Tighnari



#Diluc #genshintwt #GenshinImapct #genshinleaks [GENSHIN LEAKS]Diluc 5* Skin Design LeakedThe skin will be available to buy from shop at discounted rate in Ver 2.8.Via Uncle Tighnari [GENSHIN LEAKS]Diluc 5* Skin Design LeakedThe skin will be available to buy from shop at discounted rate in Ver 2.8.Via Uncle Tighnari#Diluc #genshintwt #GenshinImapct #genshinleaks https://t.co/8hAdVUrj8Z

The main reason why this particular weapon banner leak is so interesting is because of the upcoming Diluc skin. This leaked official artwork shows him wielding the weapon, yet it is strangely absent from the aforementioned weapon banner leak. Diluc's skin is expected to come out in Genshin Impact 2.8, and will only be available for Genesis Crystals.

Some leaks mention that it will cost more than the previous 5-star skins, varying from 2480 Genesis Crystals with no discount to 1980 Genesis Crystals at a discount. Normally, these types of skins would cost 1680 Genesis Crystals at most.

Wolf's Gravestone is often seen as Diluc's best weapon, so many players will eagerly wait to see if Uncle Zapolyarny's leak is accurate or not. Wolf's Gravestone previously featured from February 23, 2021, to March 16, 2021, back in Version 1.3.

