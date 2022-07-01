New Genshin Impact leaks show off Al-Haitham’s model

Al-Haitham is the latest Genshin Impact character to have a good number of new leaks appearing all over the Internet. Thankfully, these Genshin leaks appear reliable, so one doesn't have to worry about them being completely false like some text leaks. It is worth noting that some players might also know him as Al-Haytham, which is a slightly different spelling of Al-Haitham.

Earlier leaks described him as a Su expy, as he bore a resemblance to Honkai Impact 3rd's Su. There weren't too many details revealed about him at the time, and it took a while for Genshin Impact players to just get a blurry image of him. Fortunately for them, new model leaks have surfaced online.

Genshin Impact leaks: Al-Haitham

This leak shows off a more complete photo of what readers can see from the cover photo of this article. Predictably, many players adore Al-Haitham's design and find him to be very attractive. It's very similar to the previous leaks, although some differences will be noted later in this article.

Aside from that, there were some brief teases of his character model earlier today. It wouldn't make much sense to cover something niche like his eye when players can see his full model above them, so the rest of this article will focus on some alternate angles of his full character design.

There are some minor differences between his initial leaked image and the new model that players can see (apart from the quality of the images themselves). The first noticeable one is that his right earring has an entirely different design. The original one was much longer, so it appears to have been made shorter in the new model.

Another difference can be spotted on his neck. In the original leak, he had something akin to a tight turtleneck underneath his top, but that's no longer the case in the new model. The final noticeable difference is that the little gem on his chest was more chartreuse in the original design, whereas the new one has a different shade of green altogether.

Genshin Impact leakers often state that content is subject to change, and that appears to be the case here as well. These are only slight differences, so fans of his original design will likely enjoy the new one too.

This Genshin Impact leak shows Al-Haitham from a few different angles, including one that features his Vision on his left arm. These types of leaks might not be as extensive as a full video, but they still give plenty of insight into Al-Haitham's design (which can be excellent for those who want to make fanart related to him).

Current leaks don't mention Al-Haitham being playable in Genshin Impact 3.0, so Travelers will likely have to wait until 3.1 or later if they plan to summon him (his specific release date is unknown). As of right now, only the following are leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0:

Tighnari

Dori

Collei

The wait might be excruciating for some players, but patience is a virtue. Al-Haitham has been leaked as a 5-star Dendro user, although his specific kit is currently unknown.

