New Genshin Impact leaks reveal Sumeru character designs & appearances

Genshin Impact leaks for Sumeru character designs are something that many players will inevitably love to see. Unfortunately, most of these leaks are just little crumbs teasing players with what the final design will look like in the end. Nonetheless, some of the leaks seem to come from a reliable source, so it's worth looking at what is currently known.

These reveals vary from actual leaked character designs to a leaker rating fanart for how accurate it is. How accurate these Genshin Impact leaks will be is anybody's guess, but at least it's something to discuss until new gameplay footage and character models show up.

Genshin Impact leaks: Character designs

The first Genshin Impact leak to discuss is related to a character that some players would remember as "the Su expy" or "Su-like character." According to recent leaks, his name is Al-Haitham or Al-Haytham (the precise spelling isn't known at the moment).

He has been leaked to be a 5-star Dendro user and is close to the Dendro Archon. The above leak might be a little blurry, but he does have defined abs. Before this leak, all Travelers had was one insider rating other people's fanarts, which is what the next section is all about.

After all, this leaker reviewed some designs that did look similar to Al Haitham's final design and rated them highly for accuracy. If they do know what the other characters look like, then the following posts might interest some Genshin Impact players.

Genshin Impact leaker reviewing people's fanart for accuracy

Dori has been leaked to use the female child model, but not much else was known about her. Apparently, this person's fanart is really accurate to her final design. SpendYourPrimos doesn't clarify what aspect of this design is "so ridiculously on-point," so fans might as well keep this image in mind until more leaks arrive.

Another leak from SpendYourPrimos stated that she had pink hair, amber eyes, and a purple hat with a blue gem. The fanart does match some of that leak's description, so it makes sense why they rate it so highly.

Some Genshin Impact players have been wondering about Tighnari's ears ever since he was leaked to have long ears. Many characters from Sumeru have animalistic features, with Tighnari also being known for having a "poofy tail." He has previously been leaked to be a 5-star Dendro Bow user.

エリカ- 🤡COMMISSION OPEN (1/10)🎭 @PhungErika So i asked SaveYourPrimos about that tall hydro lady design i did long ago

He gave it 8.5/10

So i asked him what detail does it lack

=>> CRESCENT MOON CROWN AAA So i asked SaveYourPrimos about that tall hydro lady design i did long ago He gave it 8.5/10 So i asked him what detail does it lack=>> CRESCENT MOON CROWN AAA https://t.co/MAqySZzcxs

The final review by this leaker relates to the unnamed Hydro Lady. This character isn't listed in the pale-skinned leak, so she would be one of the few dark-skinned characters in Sumeru if these leaks are accurate.

Other more specific Genshin Impact character leaks

gay ludo @SpendYourPrimos Tighnari, Collei, Dori, and Nilou are all pale-skinned. Tighnari, Collei, Dori, and Nilou are all pale-skinned.

Some Travelers might be disappointed to find out that many of the new characters are all pale-skinned, considering that Sumeru is a desert region. These characters, plus the "Su expy" are all pale-skinned.

gay ludo @SpendYourPrimos Dori: Female Child. Pink hair, amber eyes, tiny pince-nez glasses with diamond-shaped lenses. Purple > white = pink > gold trimming. Poofy sleeves (white) independent of collared top (black). Tummy exposed. Poofy purple jumpsuit-style pants, one strap loose to her side. (1/2) Dori: Female Child. Pink hair, amber eyes, tiny pince-nez glasses with diamond-shaped lenses. Purple > white = pink > gold trimming. Poofy sleeves (white) independent of collared top (black). Tummy exposed. Poofy purple jumpsuit-style pants, one strap loose to her side. (1/2)

gay ludo @SpendYourPrimos Purple hat with ice blue gem at the front. Wears a pink-to-purple gradient sash that's tied into a big bow side of her waist. Shoes curl up a little at the tips. Lots of dangling gold accessories and adornments. Gives very big "genie" style vibes. (2/2) Purple hat with ice blue gem at the front. Wears a pink-to-purple gradient sash that's tied into a big bow side of her waist. Shoes curl up a little at the tips. Lots of dangling gold accessories and adornments. Gives very big "genie" style vibes. (2/2)

These leaks are related to the aforementioned Dori drawing rating. The fanart came after these tweets and clearly impressed the leaker who rated it 8.5/10.

gay ludo @SpendYourPrimos Nilou: Short Female. Long red hair split in two ponytails behind her. Teal eyes. Clothing white > ocean blue, pale gold trimming and jewelry. Top: long sleeves, gold cuffs + collar. Tummy + back exposed. Skirt: knee-length. Long in back, short in front. Gladiator sandals. (1/2) Nilou: Short Female. Long red hair split in two ponytails behind her. Teal eyes. Clothing white > ocean blue, pale gold trimming and jewelry. Top: long sleeves, gold cuffs + collar. Tummy + back exposed. Skirt: knee-length. Long in back, short in front. Gladiator sandals. (1/2)

gay ludo @SpendYourPrimos Horns Azhdaha-shape, pointing upwards, at sides of head above ears. Black and pale gold. Wears a white veil trimmed with white and blue. On top of her head, behind her horns and on top of her veil, is a halo crown. (2/2) Horns Azhdaha-shape, pointing upwards, at sides of head above ears. Black and pale gold. Wears a white veil trimmed with white and blue. On top of her head, behind her horns and on top of her veil, is a halo crown. (2/2) https://t.co/zS4hpg2Kt2

The final character-specific leak here is related to Nilou. These tweets are pretty descriptive and also repeat a few previously known features of hers (such as the Azhdaha-esque horns). Nilou was partially datamined months ago, although not much useful content was discovered about her then.

One can only hope that the Genshin Impact 3.0 beta reveals a lot more about these currently unconfirmed character designs.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you hope that the actual character designs resemble the ones shown in these fanarts? Yes No 0 votes so far