Genshin Impact datamined leaks reveal Yelan, Nilou, and Ayato characters

Several new characters will arrive in Genshin Impact with 2.6 and 2.7 updates. Thanks to leakers, the community already knows everything about Ayato's playstyle.

Moreover, the 2.6 beta testing revealed the character model for Yelan. Lastly, a mysterious character called Nilou was discovered in the files.

Here's everything players need to know about these upcoming characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact to introduce Yelan, Nilou, and Ayato in the upcoming updates

Ayato

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] Ayato Elemental Skill



As of .51 (the most recent update), you can now hold the normal attack button during Ayato's E as another option instead of spamming clicks. [2.6 Beta] Ayato Elemental SkillAs of .51 (the most recent update), you can now hold the normal attack button during Ayato's E as another option instead of spamming clicks.

Ayato is the only character on this list whose arrival has been officially confirmed by miHoYo. Ahead of the 2.5 livestream, he was revealed as a five-star Hydro Sword user.

Leakers and beta testers have provided a ton of information about his kit. As it turns out, the Elemental Skill is an explosive on-field DPS ability with which Ayato deals AoE Hydro damage through fast Normal Attacks.

On the flip side, the Elemental Burst seems to be an off-field DPS ability in which Ayato summons a pool. Water droplets deal Hydro damage in the radius and buff the attack speed of characters inside it (except Ayato).

Yelan

Leakers themselves were surprised to find Yelan in the files during the 2.6 beta testing. She will appear as an NPC in one of the quests in version 2.6 and should become playable shortly.

アノニマス れいじん 💚 🇺🇦 @anonsbelle I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.

Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.



HD:



#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.HD: drive.google.com/drive/folders/… 💜 I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>. Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.HD: drive.google.com/drive/folders/…#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers https://t.co/Hju3FwJ82u

Yelan's character model also includes Kirin Bow, that is supposedly her signature weapon. It is safe to assume that she is a five-star Hydro Bow user who might have a good synergy with Ayato.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Bow_Kirin's ascension materials were updated to use Deathly Statuettes and Spectral Nuclei in 2.5 BETA, though release date is unknown. No other information regarding this weapon is available.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [BETA] Bow_KirinBow_Kirin's ascension materials were updated to use Deathly Statuettes and Spectral Nuclei in 2.5 BETA, though release date is unknown. No other information regarding this weapon is available.※ Subject to change. [BETA] Bow_KirinBow_Kirin's ascension materials were updated to use Deathly Statuettes and Spectral Nuclei in 2.5 BETA, though release date is unknown. No other information regarding this weapon is available.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

As of now, there's no information on Yelan's playstyle. She should be released in patch 2.7, meaning that players can expect solid leaks regarding her when the 2.7 beta testing begins.

Nilou

Nilou is certainly the most interesting name on this list. As per Project Celestia, a prominent leaker in the Genshin Impact community, the files contain data regarding Nilou. She is a 'body-type female character' similar to Keqing.

It is worth noting that Nilou hasn't been mentioned in the storyline ever. Although there's a possibility that Nilou is not a real character, fans have already come up with theories that she is Lord Kusanali.

⚡ @windbending @projectcelestia My point is nilou MIGHT be lesser lord kusanali, her real name or something like how Ei is real name for Raiden Shogun. And Anahita seems to be inspiration for kusanali like how Raijin was for Ei. @projectcelestia My point is nilou MIGHT be lesser lord kusanali, her real name or something like how Ei is real name for Raiden Shogun. And Anahita seems to be inspiration for kusanali like how Raijin was for Ei.

Genshin Impact version 2.5 has introduced Yae Miko, while patch 2.6 will release Ayato. Yelan should be a new five-star character in patch 2.7. Leakers believe that the final 2.8 update before Sumeru (version 3.0) will only contain rerun banners for the likes of Klee and Kazuha.

