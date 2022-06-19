Genshin Impact leaks reveal Su expy’s appearance and element type

There have been a few Genshin Impact leaks talking about a Su expy, so this article will compile some of the relevant ones together. For those that don't know, a few Honkai Impact expies have already appeared in Genshin Impact, with Yae Sakura and Yae Miko being the most recent examples.

A few new leaks talk about Honkai Impact's Su getting his own expy in Sumeru. Unfortunately, there are no official models, screenshots, or gameplay footage to show Travelers right now. Instead, there are only a few text leaks referencing the existence of this character.

Whether the leaks are accurate or not remains to be seen, but it is still worth looking at in case they turn out to be accurate.

Genshin Impact leaks: Su expy details

The first leak to be discussed is a compilation of leaks from somebody known as hxg_diluc. Here are the relevant parts related to the supposed Su expy:

He will be Dendro.

There will be differences between him and his Honkai counterpart.

He's from Sumeru.

This expy holds a high rank in Sumeru.

He is also close to the Dendro Archon.

The two hyperlinks also show what he will apparently look like in Genshin Impact. The second hyperlink also suggests that he would have abs similar to Cú Chulainn from the Fate series.

ar59 behavior @SpendYourPrimos ok I've been given the ok to say this on this account, but not on main because we don't want to sent people into a frenzy



yes, we have seen the su expy



yes, he is incredibly hot



no, we cannot give further details



no, do not skip 2.7/2.8 banners if they have someone you love ok I've been given the ok to say this on this account, but not on main because we don't want to sent people into a frenzyyes, we have seen the su expyyes, he is incredibly hotno, we cannot give further detailsno, do not skip 2.7/2.8 banners if they have someone you love

Another leak claims that he is very attractive. Considering that "incredibly hot" is a subjective term, there isn't too much to talk about here. On a related note, there isn't anything known about his release date, as evident in the tweet posted below.

ar59 behavior @SpendYourPrimos just want to reiterate that I / we never said Su expy was coming in 3.0, only that 1) this character is in the pipeline, and 2) uncle DD said 5 star dendro male in 3.0



we've been very transparent abt the fact we do not have banner timelines. we have no clue when anyone's coming. just want to reiterate that I / we never said Su expy was coming in 3.0, only that 1) this character is in the pipeline, and 2) uncle DD said 5 star dendro male in 3.0we've been very transparent abt the fact we do not have banner timelines. we have no clue when anyone's coming.

There is one leak stating that there is a 5-star Dendro male character in Genshin Impact 3.0, but it's unconfirmed if the tweet is referring to the Su expy or another character altogether. Version 2.8 isn't even out yet, so it's no surprise that there aren't too many concrete leaks revealing more about this new character.

One of the leakers, who claims to have seen the Su expy's design, has rated this fanart as being pretty accurate (8/10). Unsurprisingly, several other artists have made artworks based on a similar concept. What is accurate and what's not isn't made clear here, even if this information is the best baseline that Genshin Impact players have so far.

Travelers should keep in mind that it's possible that the actual character will look drastically different than what's shown here, so they should remain skeptical until more credible leaks arrive.

The original tweets shown here have since been deleted, but they were recorded. Whether the colors and clothing are accurate remains to be seen, especially since deleted tweets only add to the confusion. Ultimately, Travelers know the following about this new character:

Based on Honkai Impact's Su

Comes from Sumeru

Uses Dendro

Specific weapons, abilities, and rarities associated with the character are unconfirmed right now. Genshin Impact 3.0 beta was yet to start when this article was written, so players must be patient until more leaks come out.

