Genshin Impact might introduce a new character based on Su's model from HI3

Latest sources have revealed that the upcoming 5-star Genshin Impact character will be based on SU's character design from Honkai Impact 3rd.

miHoYo has already done this with Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko being inspired by Honkai Impact 3rd. If they maintain the same level of detail with the new upcoming 5-star, then players are going to be thrilled with the results.

Do keep in mind that all information has been sourced from leaks and are not official announcements. The leaks are subject to change, so take it with a pinch of salt.

The following article will cover all leaks regarding the new upcoming 5-star character with SU's design in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: New 5-star possibly based on SU's model from HI3

Credible sources shared an important leak regarding an upcoming 5-star debut in Sumeru. Based on the leaks, sources have claimed he has been allowed to reveal that another Honkai Impact 3rd character design will be exported to the Genshin Impact universe.

The character being exported is SU from HI3, a fusion warrior and a member of Project: VALUKA. SU was a former scientist for Fire Moth, an organization of the Old World in Honkai . The official HI3 manga has revealed that SU will imprison himself in the Seed of Sumeru. This implies that the developers may already have planned for SU to exist in the Genshin Impact universe as well.

The SU-based 5-star character mentioned in the leaks happens to be the same character that might debut in Sumeru's first character event banners. This upcoming 5-star unit is claimed to wield Dendro's vision.

This will also be the first playable Sumeru male character to be introduced with the release of Sumeru in the patch 3.0 update. There are also many characters that are scheduled for release in Sumeru, so players should start saving their Primogems for future characters, including Dendro Archon.

What else to expect from Sumeru and patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact?

There are many things to look out for in the new patch 3.0 that will release the new playable region Sumeru as well as many new characters to play.

The leaks reveal that Sumeru is expected to run along for the next 6-7 patches before the main storyline takes Traveler to the next region. Players will get to meet 15 upcoming exciting characters, inlcuding:

Dendro Archon

9 New Sumeru Characters

Cyno

Yaoyao

Collei

Baizhu

Scaramouche

Two new playable Harbingers

There is not much room for reruns of previous 5-stars as long as developers have planned to debut new characters one after another.

Players should also be excited about the new element of Dendro finally being accessible in Genshin Impact after Sumeru is launched. Travelers will also be able to change their element to Dendro.

Dendro will bring a new playstyle with the new reactions known, Intensified and Overgrown. It is only known that Dendro can only react with Hydro and Electro which could be the buff that the Electro element has been looking at for a long time.

