Tighnari, Nahida and every Sumeru character expected in Genshin Impact 3.0 and later

A brand new region in Genshin Impact 3.0 (Sumeru) means a whole bunch of new characters that Travelers will get to see. Although there haven't been any gameplay leaks yet, there are still several scoops discussing all of these new characters, including fan favorites like Scaramouche.

Only time will tell if these leaks are accurate or not. Until then, it's worth checking them out to see what's buzzing in the Genshin Impact community (since these leaks are popular topics).

Sumeru is expected to arrive in Version 3.0, so new characters are expected to accompany that new region.

Every Sumeru character expected in Genshin Impact 3.0 and up (Tighnari, Nahida and more)

Starting off this list of Genshin Impact 3.0 rumors is the oldest relevant leak. Here is a short summary of the characters listed on it:

Djajeet

Nafs

Dori

Ikhfa

Layla

Soutine

Nilou

Tighnari

Nahida

Capitano

Cyno

Yaoyao

Collei

Scaramouche

However, some new Sumeru leaks have recently surfaced, so it's worth tackling them, starting with the Tighnari leaks.

Tighnari leaks

ar59 behavior @SpendYourPrimos because Ubatcha dropped some 3.0 banner timeline info, we wanted to let you know that the Su expy is not named Tighnari.



if we're thinking of the right character, Tighnari should be Dendro, short male model (Chongyun/Kazuha). big ol poofy tail. because Ubatcha dropped some 3.0 banner timeline info, we wanted to let you know that the Su expy is not named Tighnari.if we're thinking of the right character, Tighnari should be Dendro, short male model (Chongyun/Kazuha). big ol poofy tail.

The first leak worth mentioning is that Tighnari is not the Su expy that is planned for Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond. For those who might not know, there have been a few leaks recently about an expy resembling Honkai Impact's Su. It is worth noting that expies are already present in the game:

Raiden Mei -> Raiden Shogun

Yae Sakura -> Yae Miko

This leak also mentions that Tighnari is a Dendro user with a short male model who also happens to have a "big ol poofy tail."

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The bow char is actually Tighnari who has "long ears" whereas the "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" is another character entirely



Ears confusion lmfao. There's just a lot of chars with Animal-Like features in the Sumeru cast. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



One of the upcoming Sumeru chars uses a bow and has "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" [Questionable]One of the upcoming Sumeru chars uses a bow and has "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" [Questionable - Update?]The bow char is actually Tighnari who has "long ears" whereas the "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" is another character entirelyEars confusion lmfao. There's just a lot of chars with Animal-Like features in the Sumeru cast. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Questionable - Update?]The bow char is actually Tighnari who has "long ears" whereas the "Klee-Like 'Elf' ears" is another character entirelyEars confusion lmfao. There's just a lot of chars with Animal-Like features in the Sumeru cast. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

Not only does he have a tail, but he also has long ears. If both leaks are accurate, that means Tighnari is a Dendro Bow user. This leak mentioning animal-like features is also relevant since several leaks have addressed that topic thus far.

Cyno

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



He's actually Electro, will be releasing early on within the sumeru patches but not 3.0. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



I don't believe this myself looking at the art we currently have but I've said before I'll keep posting what I get told (Like the Zhongli/Xiao re-run posts)

so I got told that Cyno is a Hydro Polearm. [Questionable]I don't believe this myself looking at the art we currently have but I've said before I'll keep posting what I get told (Like the Zhongli/Xiao re-run posts)so I got told that Cyno is a Hydro Polearm. [Questionable - Correction]He's actually Electro, will be releasing early on within the sumeru patches but not 3.0. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Questionable - Correction]He's actually Electro, will be releasing early on within the sumeru patches but not 3.0. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

There are several different leaks stating that Cyno uses a different element, but this one says that Cyno uses Electro now. He apparently won't be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0, but he will be released early on in the Sumeru patches.

Dendro Archon & Nilou

A leak from Uncle DD alt talks about some confusion as to whether the Dendron Archon will be in Genshin Impact 3.1 or not. Nilou does exist, but her release date is also unknown at the moment.

The leak also mentions some minor gameplay details of another planned playable character. However, there is no footage related to it, so it can't be proven or disproven at the moment.

Scaramouche

A few leaks have mentioned how Scaramouche will be playable sometime in the Sumeru arc. This time, Uncle DD Alt confidently states that Scaramouche will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2.

There were a few different translations of his leak, mentioning how players would see Scaramouche again. The most popular translation is the one referring to Scaramouche being playable.

New leaks arrive every week, so Travelers will no doubt get plenty of new information soon. Keep in mind that not every Sumeru leak will be accurate; some of them are likely to be false.

