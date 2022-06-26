Upcoming Genshin Impact characters Tighnari, Collie and Dori’s skills leaked, plus speculation on release date

In a sea of several new leaks, it's sometimes worth just looking at a few specific ones related to Genshin Impact 3.0. Whether these recent leaks are accurate or not is unknown, but they do come from a credible leaker who tends to get it right.

This article will cover several unverified leaks from that leaker, along with some speculation on the release dates for Genshin Impact 3.0's banners.

Leaked Genshin Impact characters for Version 3.0

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Just a recap for the next few tweets, these are the 3.0 Chars



Tighnari - 5 Star, Dendro, Bow

Collei - 4 Star, Dendro, Bow

Dori - 4 Star, Electro, Claymore

The above tweet shows off the three leaked characters for Genshin Impact 3.0. Since it doesn't specify any specific banners, speculating on their release dates will largely boil down to which phase of the 3.0 update will feature them.

Typically, version updates tend to last for 42 days (Version 2.7 being a bit of an anomaly with 43). Travelers know that Genshin Impact 2.8 starts on July 13, 2022, so adding 42 days to that would lead to August 24, 2022. Banners tend to last for 21 days, which means that the second banner of Version 3.0 starts on September 14, 2022.

The leaks don't clarify which phase these three characters will appear in, so here are two bullet points on when the two phases are expected to happen:

1st Banner: August 24, 2022

2nd Banner: September 14, 2022

This is assuming that the banners have a duration of 21 days each, along with the 2.8 update lasting for 42 days rather than anything else. If those characters can be summoned in this update, then it should boil down to a period around the two aforementioned dates.

Tighnari

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Travelers should know that Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro Bow user who apparently has long ears and a poofy tail. The above leak describes his Charged Attack, which has traits similar to both Ganyu and Yoimiya. The two levels are similar to Ganyu and Yoimiya, while the homing aspect is similar to what the latter character does.

However, the homing aspect only happens if the initial arrows hit a target. The leak also mentions Tighnari's Elemental Skill and Burst doing damage and buffing the Charged Attack's damage, although in no specific way.

Collei

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



This previously Genshin Impact manga-only character will finally make her grand debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.0. Like with the other characters, any banners featuring her are currently unknown. This leak is far more obscure regarding her skills than the other two character leaks.

Nonetheless, she's a 4-star Dendro Bow user who has a boomerang somewhere in her kit (unknown if it refers to her Elemental Skill, Burst, or something else). There are sadly no leaked images of her cute companion.

Dori

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



The final leaked skill is related to Dori. It's similar to Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill, except without the drawback of losing HP. Dori has been leaked to be a 4-star Electro Claymore user, with the only other aspect leaked about her being that she uses the female child model.

