Four new Genshin Impact characters leaked ahead of Sumeru update

Today has been a monumental day when it comes to Genshin Impact leaks involving Sumeru's characters. So many new screenshots, splash arts, and models have been leaked, so it's worth covering the four new characters leaked today:

These characters have been subject to various leaks in the past few weeks. Some of those leaks ended up being reliable, while others ended up being fake.

In this case, it's worth checking out the genuine character model and splash art leaks.

The first character discussed in this article is Kusanali (also known as the Dendro Archon). Given her importance in Sumeru, Genshin Impact players have discussed her a lot before these leaks.

Some older leaks have described her as bearing a slight resemblance to Paimon. They also mentioned her having a model close to a child. A few of the latter leaks even stated that she had her own unique model type in-between the child and teen models.

More important than any of that is this recent leak, as it actually shows users what she looks like. Gamers no longer have to rely on vague text leaks to see what the new characters appear as.

It's worth mentioning that the following three characters are all slated to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Tighnari

Tighnari has been described as having long ears and a big poofy tail. Based on this leak, that would be a pretty accurate assessment of his character design.

One leaker even rated other people's fanart of his described traits, all of which appear to line up with what Genshin Impact users see above.

A leaked image of his model in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

He is a 5-star Dendro Bow user from Sumeru. It isn't yet known which phase of Version 3.0 will have him playable. Similarly, gamers do not have any footage of his kit yet.

There are only past crumbs that may or may not be true that they can check out, along with some new text leaks.

Dori

The above leak shows what Dori, the new 4-star Electro Claymore user, looks like in Genshin Impact 3.0. Some users have joked that she's one of the few female playable characters to wear pants.

More importantly, it's worth mentioning that the purple familiar next to her does have a 3D model in the game and can be seen in the following tweet.

These screenshots show off her personality quite a lot, although there sadly aren't any videos featuring her in Sumeru (at least, not by the time this article was written).

Collei

The final leaked Sumeru character to talk about is Collei. She looks noticeably different here compared to the official Genshin Impact manga.

Apart from being more mature-looking now, she has her mascot character next to her (some leaks mentioned that she would have one similar to Gouba or Baron Bunny).

Collei is a 4-star Dendro Bow user expected to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0 (like the previous characters, which banner she's in isn't known at present).

