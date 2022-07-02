New Genshin Impact leaks unveil more information about Sumeru characters Kandake and Faruzan

Some new unverified Genshin Impact leaks have recently popped up, detailing interesting information on two new characters from Sumeru. Unlike the previous leak from June 30, there are no models or official splash art to show here. Instead, it is mainly text-based leaks about two additional characters known as Faruzan and Kandake (also known as Candace, depending on the translation).
Faruzan is a brand new character that players have never heard about before, while Kandake is the unnamed Hydro lady that appeared in a few previous leaks. This article will recap what players should know about these two supposed characters from Sumeru.
Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Kandake and Faruzan
The original Tweet that Mero is replying to here no longer exists, but it stated the following:
"Kandake / Candace (5 star) Hydro Polearm #genshinleaks"
These two characters haven't been in the limelight until recently, inevitably leading to some players wondering more about them. Fortunately, there are quite a few leaks for players to look at concerning both characters. This article will start with the previously unnamed Hydro woman now known as Kandake.
Kandake
The above tweet is a good compilation of the few leaks related to her. It once again reiterates that she's speculated to be a 5-star character, although the previous Tweet stated that it is STC (subject to change). It is worth mentioning that SYP has been right on the money when it comes to these recent Sumeru character leaks.
Take the following tweets as an example.
The first tweet was released before the general public could see Dori's leaked splash art. Everything listed in that initial Genshin Impact leak is accurate according to the second tweet, and it's worth mentioning that similar things have happened with Tighnari, Al-Haitham, and Nilou.
Ergo, there is a good chance that what they say about the Kandake, the "Unnamed Hydro Female," is valid. Here is a quick synopsis of those leaks:
- Dark skin
- Navy twin tails that reach her chest
- One eye is purple; the other eye is gold
- Has many gold accessories (like "an ankh as a collar pendant")
- Has several crescent moon motifs
- Her stomach and legs are exposed
- Uses Hydro
- Has the tall female model
This Sumeru character has no known release date. Other leaked Sumeru characters like Cyno didn't appear in the recent leak featuring seven brand new characters, so Genshin Impact players will have to be patient for more details.
Faruzan
Faruzan is a brand new character that hasn't been subject to as many Genshin Impact leaks compared to Kandake. Here is what players currently know about the character:
- She uses the teenage female model (the default one that characters like Amber and Yan Fei use)
- She is a new character
That's sadly all that Genshin Impact players know about her. Nothing specific about her Element, release date, or design is currently known. There used to be a period a few months ago when all players had in the way of information for Nilou was some bare-bones placeholder data. Genshin Impact players eventually got more details about her as the days went by, so something could happen with Faruzan as well.
New Sumeru leaks keep popping up every day as of late, so Travelers should keep an eye out in case more credible leaks arrive.
