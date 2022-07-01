Genshin Impact leaks reveal 7 new characters from Sumeru

The sheer volume of new Genshin Impact leaks continues. This time, seven characters from Sumeru have had their models leaked. The seven characters can be seen in the above image, and their names are as follows (from left to right):

Tighnari

Collei

Dehya

Al-Haitham

Nilou

Dori

Kusanali

Several of these Genshin Impact characters have already had their models leaked, while others (like Dehya and Nilou) have not been seen before. There were descriptions that matched their designs, but Travelers now have something more concrete to observe.

Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: Seven new character models and what you should know about them

The above tweet shows off the fully leaked image for Genshin Impact players to analyze. It can be hard to keep up with the slew of new leaks, so the rest of this article will try to cover specific ones related to each character.

1) Tighnari

congratulations to genshin impact for being the only game to have tighnari

The first character from Sumeru to discuss is Tighnari. This tweet shows off his official artwork, with other leaks mentioning that he is a 5-star Dendro Bow user. He is one of three characters leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0.

2) Collei





COLLEI!!!! She looks so pretty, the cutest

Collei was a character who originated in the official manga and eventually departed for Sumeru by the end of her arc. Many players speculated that she would eventually become playable, with some new details surfacing online revealing her in-game model and splashart.

Some leaks also mentioned that she would have a companion-like creature similar to Baron Bunny, which players could now see is that little creature on the left side of the splashart. She is leaked to be a 4-star Dendro Bow user and is expected to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0.

3) Dehya

Dehya didn't get too many leaks until recently. Essentially, Genshin Impact players know that she is a tall woman who is tanned, uses Pyro and has cat ears. Based on that description, it would be logical to assume that the leaked model to the left of Ai-Haitham is her.

Players also know that she uses a Claymore, although there isn't much else to discuss about her as of yet.

4) Al-Haitham

Some astute Genshin Impact players might remember all of the crumbs leading up to his full model leak. Travelers used to know him as the "Su-like character" and that he is a 5-star Dendro user. These new leaks show off several different angles of his design, as well as his in-game model in some environments.

5) Nilou

[UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt.

[CORRECTION] We claimed earlier that Nilou (Hydro) was a dancer and a healer.



We were wrong about the healer part. Healing is not her primary role, if she even heals at all.



Nilou's kit revolves specifically around the Dendro + Hydro reaction.



Further details pending.



- IT [CORRECTION] We claimed earlier that Nilou (Hydro) was a dancer and a healer.We were wrong about the healer part. Healing is not her primary role, if she even heals at all.Nilou's kit revolves specifically around the Dendro + Hydro reaction.Further details pending.- IT

Those interested in a succinct portion of Nilou's leaks should know the following:

She is a redhead

She has horns like Azhdaha

She uses Hydro

The first leaked image in this article shows a character who matches all three parts (the Hydro part is based on her Vision). Another leaker claimed that she would be released around the time Cyno becomes playable.

6) Dori

Genshin Leaks



Ladies and Gentlemen This is Dori

Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore user who has been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 3.0. Like the other leaked playable Sumeru characters from that update, her moveset has also been revealed (seen below).

7) Kusanali

Kusanali is the Dendro Archon, making her a very important character in Sumeru. She is the last character model shown in the first leak of this article, making her the final one to discuss here. Many Travelers have voiced their displeasure with her design online, particularly those who don't want the ruler of Sumeru to have pale skin.

Nonetheless, this leaked model matches the description of the earlier Sumeru leaks referencing her design.

