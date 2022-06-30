Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Dendro Archon Kusanali’s model surfaces ahead of official announcement

Many new Genshin Impact leaks have recently surfaced, showing off several new character models and artworks, including Kusanali's. For those who don't know, Kusanali is the Dendro Archon, meaning she is a highly important character in the upcoming Archon Quest.

Players will be seeing a lot of her soon, so they might as well see what her leaked model looks like. It isn't just some cryptic leak, either; it's a full-on look on the front side of her character model.

Fitting enough, it also matches some early leaks describing her appearance.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: The Dendro Archon Kusanali's character model resembles Paimon

Apparently the Kusanali model is not the final version, so there may be still a sliver of hope? Genshin leaks //Apparently the Kusanali model is not the final version, so there may be still a sliver of hope? https://t.co/A0wKvQnh7a

The above leak is circulating all over the internet (which is reasonable considering there is a lot to discuss in the leaking community now). Early leaks used to say that she resembled Paimon and would have a model between a child and a teen.

Those leaks seem to be partially accurate based on the model shown above. Another leak also mentioned that her face would look like Honkai Impact 3rd's Theresa Apocalpyse.

That leak doesn't seem to be accurate, although Kusanali's hairstyle has a faint resemblance to that character. That leak also mentioned a three-piece flower on the left side of her head, although there only appears to be a leaf of some kind there.

Some initial Genshin Impact leaks were accurate, and others weren't authentic in the slightest. Either way, Travelers can finally see what the new character looks like thanks to this recent resurgence of leaks from earlier today.

This leaker clarifies that the Dendro Archon model that gamers can see is the final version. There was some confusion earlier on, stating that the model was final, but it appears that that's not the case.

Ergo, Genshin Impact users should expect to see the above model as the final version in the 3.0 update. On a related note, that beta is apparently starting in a week.

That will be an exciting time for Genshin Impact gamers, as even more content is bound to be leaked by then. Whether Kusanali's kit will be leaked as well remains to be seen, but Travelers should expect some new characters to get many more leaks in the upcoming weeks.

Other leaked characters

The above leak shows Collei and Dori's splash arts for Genshin Impact 3.0. These brand new characters have had some minor details leaked about them beforehand, but this is the first good look at their character models.

Current leaks suggest both will be playable in the 3.0 update, with Collei being a 4-star Dendro Bow user and Dori being a 4-star Electro Claymore user.

Not only that, but Tighnari's art was also leaked, with the above Reddit post showing that off. According to the leaks, he is a 5-star Dendro Bow user, with many recent leaks talking about how long his ears are. Amusingly enough, it appears that those leaks are accurate.

These new characters, plus Kusanali (The Dendro Archon), will be seen in Sumeru from Genshin Impact 3.0 onward.

