Ten upcoming Genshin Impact characters expected in 3.0 or later

All of the characters mentioned below have some bare-bones leaks circulating online that range from somewhat credible to very reliable leakers. Of these ten characters, Collei, Dori, and Tighnari are expected to appear in Genshin Impact 3.0. The remaining seven either don't have a specified release date or have been leaked to appear after Version 3.0.
The ten leaked characters for Genshin Impact 3.0 or later include:
- Collei
- Cyno
- Dori
- Hydro Female
- Kusanali
- Nilou
- Pyro Female
- Scaramouche
- Su expy (apparently named either Al-Haitham or Al-Haytham)
- Tighnari
This list doesn't include old characters like Baizhu or Yaoyao, who could appear in one of the later updates.
Collei, Su expy, and other characters coming to Genshin Impact 3.0 or later
1) Collei
This leak is related to the first three entries on this list. Tighnari, Collei, and Dori are apparently going to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0. This is not confirmed to be happening for certain as of yet; these types of leaks vary in terms of accuracy, so Travelers should keep that in mind.
That said, this leak also states that Collei is a 4-star Dendro Bow user. Another leak also mentions that she can throw "a huge boomerang" and has a cute mascot-like character in the same vein as Baron Bunny. Travelers who read the official manga should remember that Collei was a major character in it.
2) Dori
This leaked character is supposedly a 4-star Electro Claymore user with an ability similar to Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill, where it can deal off-field damage and heal an ally. However, there is no HP loss in doing so. Apart from that, there isn't much known about her except that she uses a female child model.
3) Tighnari
There are a few Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks related to Tighnari. And from what is known, he apparently uses the short male model and has a poofy tail and long ears. He's also a 5-star Dendro Bow user with a unique Charged Attack, as described in the above tweet.
The next character actually has a leaked appearance (unlike the first three, even if Collei's design is seen in the manga).
4) Su expy
The term "Su expy" refers to a Genshin Impact character who bears a resemblance to Honkai Impact 3rd's Su. There are other expies already in Genshin Impact from Honkai Impact, so it's not something that's unheard of; Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun are examples.
According to various Su-related leaks, he is a high-ranking member of the Sumeru Society and is close to the Dendro Archon, and he also utilizes Dendro himself. The above leak shows off what his design looks like, albeit in a blurry manner.
Current leaks suggest that his name is supposedly Al-Haitham or Al-Haytham.
5) Scaramouche
Every Genshin Impact player should already be familiar with who Scaramouche is. The most important leak related to him states that he will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Considering that he's by far the most anticipated character on this list, that would be huge news for Scaramouche fans.
Unfortunately, nothing has been revealed about his kit.
6) Kusanali (Dendro Archon)
The Dendro Archon apparently has a form of severe social withdrawal. Apart from that, some leaks also suggest that she has a unique character model, in-between the child and default models, with a slight resemblance to Paimon.
Uncle DD claims that she can be released in either Genshin Impact 3.1 or 3.2. She has also been leaked to be a 5-star Dendro user. But her specific weapon type is unknown.
7) Cyno
Old Genshin Impact players should remember that Cyno was seen in an early trailer featuring various regions, so they should already have an idea about his appearance. Various leakers state that he won't be playable in Version 3.0, with his arrival most likely set for Version 3.1.
He's an Electro Polearm user, according to an unverified leak, so Travelers should take that with a grain of salt.
8) Nilou
There have been a few scattered leaks related to Nilou. Initially, small traces of data pointed to Nilou using the default female model (that characters like Amber and Keqing use). Later leaks would add that she:
- Has horns similar to Azhdaha
- Is a redhead
- Uses Hydro
One leaker also backtracked on her being a dancer and a healer, which is apparently not true.
9) Unnamed Hydro female character
The tweet above is a description of the unnamed Hydro female character. This account later clarified in one of the replies that this character is not Nilou (who was also leaked to use Hydro). On a minor note, her design apparently reminds them of the "night sky."
There isn't much to say about this character apart from what's visible in the above tweet.
10) Unnamed Pyro female character
As was the case with the last entry, the unnamed Pyro female character doesn't have too much available information about her yet, either. This is what's known so far:
- Peach/tan skin
- Tall female model
- Might have cat ears
Not much else is known about her, making her one of the more mysterious leaked characters of Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond.