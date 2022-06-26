Ten upcoming Genshin Impact characters expected in 3.0 or later

All of the characters mentioned below have some bare-bones leaks circulating online that range from somewhat credible to very reliable leakers. Of these ten characters, Collei, Dori, and Tighnari are expected to appear in Genshin Impact 3.0. The remaining seven either don't have a specified release date or have been leaked to appear after Version 3.0.

The ten leaked characters for Genshin Impact 3.0 or later include:

Collei

Cyno

Dori

Hydro Female

Kusanali

Nilou

Pyro Female

Scaramouche

Su expy (apparently named either Al-Haitham or Al-Haytham)

Tighnari

This list doesn't include old characters like Baizhu or Yaoyao, who could appear in one of the later updates.

Collei, Su expy, and other characters coming to Genshin Impact 3.0 or later

1) Collei

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Just a recap for the next few tweets, these are the 3.0 Chars



Tighnari - 5 Star, Dendro, Bow

Collei - 4 Star, Dendro, Bow

Dori - 4 Star, Electro, Claymore

This leak is related to the first three entries on this list. Tighnari, Collei, and Dori are apparently going to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.0. This is not confirmed to be happening for certain as of yet; these types of leaks vary in terms of accuracy, so Travelers should keep that in mind.

That said, this leak also states that Collei is a 4-star Dendro Bow user. Another leak also mentions that she can throw "a huge boomerang" and has a cute mascot-like character in the same vein as Baron Bunny. Travelers who read the official manga should remember that Collei was a major character in it.

2) Dori

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP [Questionable]Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP

This leaked character is supposedly a 4-star Electro Claymore user with an ability similar to Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill, where it can deal off-field damage and heal an ally. However, there is no HP loss in doing so. Apart from that, there isn't much known about her except that she uses a female child model.

3) Tighnari

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows. [Questionable]Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows.

There are a few Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks related to Tighnari. And from what is known, he apparently uses the short male model and has a poofy tail and long ears. He's also a 5-star Dendro Bow user with a unique Charged Attack, as described in the above tweet.

The next character actually has a leaked appearance (unlike the first three, even if Collei's design is seen in the manga).

4) Su expy

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily Genshin leaks //



Oh my god,,, oh my god,,,,,,,



It’s official, Su I’m saving my wishes for you Genshin leaks //Oh my god,,, oh my god,,,,,,,It’s official, Su I’m saving my wishes for you https://t.co/XiDyDER5Ni

The term "Su expy" refers to a Genshin Impact character who bears a resemblance to Honkai Impact 3rd's Su. There are other expies already in Genshin Impact from Honkai Impact, so it's not something that's unheard of; Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun are examples.

According to various Su-related leaks, he is a high-ranking member of the Sumeru Society and is close to the Dendro Archon, and he also utilizes Dendro himself. The above leak shows off what his design looks like, albeit in a blurry manner.

Current leaks suggest that his name is supposedly Al-Haitham or Al-Haytham.

5) Scaramouche

Every Genshin Impact player should already be familiar with who Scaramouche is. The most important leak related to him states that he will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Considering that he's by far the most anticipated character on this list, that would be huge news for Scaramouche fans.

Unfortunately, nothing has been revealed about his kit.

6) Kusanali (Dendro Archon)

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS --



The Dendro Archon is a "hikikomori"



-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS -- [Questionable]-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS --The Dendro Archon is a "hikikomori"-- POTENTIAL SPOILERS --

The Dendro Archon apparently has a form of severe social withdrawal. Apart from that, some leaks also suggest that she has a unique character model, in-between the child and default models, with a slight resemblance to Paimon.

Uncle DD claims that she can be released in either Genshin Impact 3.1 or 3.2. She has also been leaked to be a 5-star Dendro user. But her specific weapon type is unknown.

7) Cyno

LeaksNga @LeaksNga [Questionable]

I was told Cyno would be on 3.1 (banners) [Questionable]I was told Cyno would be on 3.1 (banners)

Old Genshin Impact players should remember that Cyno was seen in an early trailer featuring various regions, so they should already have an idea about his appearance. Various leakers state that he won't be playable in Version 3.0, with his arrival most likely set for Version 3.1.

He's an Electro Polearm user, according to an unverified leak, so Travelers should take that with a grain of salt.

8) Nilou

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



There are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [BETA] Character DataThere are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.※ Subject to change. [BETA] Character DataThere are traces of data of "Nilou" as a body type girl character (e.g. Keqing). Note that there is a possibility for the body type to be a placeholder.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

There have been a few scattered leaks related to Nilou. Initially, small traces of data pointed to Nilou using the default female model (that characters like Amber and Keqing use). Later leaks would add that she:

Has horns similar to Azhdaha

Is a redhead

Uses Hydro

One leaker also backtracked on her being a dancer and a healer, which is apparently not true.

9) Unnamed Hydro female character

genshin text adventures @SpendYourPrimos



tall female body type (jean/raiden). darker-skinned. navy hair in twin tails that reach just past her chest. purple/gold heterochromia. adorned with gold accessories, including an ankh as a collar pendant. crescent moon motifs. flowy clothing, tummy and legs exposed. tall female body type (jean/raiden). darker-skinned. navy hair in twin tails that reach just past her chest. purple/gold heterochromia. adorned with gold accessories, including an ankh as a collar pendant. crescent moon motifs. flowy clothing, tummy and legs exposed. twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat… 🤗tall female body type (jean/raiden). darker-skinned. navy hair in twin tails that reach just past her chest. purple/gold heterochromia. adorned with gold accessories, including an ankh as a collar pendant. crescent moon motifs. flowy clothing, tummy and legs exposed. twitter.com/hxg_diluc/stat…

The tweet above is a description of the unnamed Hydro female character. This account later clarified in one of the replies that this character is not Nilou (who was also leaked to use Hydro). On a minor note, her design apparently reminds them of the "night sky."

There isn't much to say about this character apart from what's visible in the above tweet.

10) Unnamed Pyro female character

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (162/160 tall/dendro/handsome) @SaveYourPrimos [UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt. [UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt. https://t.co/hCfCnfGZxI

As was the case with the last entry, the unnamed Pyro female character doesn't have too much available information about her yet, either. This is what's known so far:

Peach/tan skin

Tall female model

Might have cat ears

Not much else is known about her, making her one of the more mysterious leaked characters of Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond.

