×
Create
Notifications

Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks reveal more about Nilou’s appearance and element type

One leak states that she has horns like Azhdaha (Image via miHoYo)
One leak states that she has horns like Azhdaha (Image via miHoYo)
Alan Sahbegovic
Alan Sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Jun 10, 2022 05:44 AM IST

New Genshin Impact leaks related to one of Sumeru's characters, Nilou, have recently surfaced. They describe her appearance and Vision. However, there are no screenshots of her model or any gameplay footage featuring her. Ergo, Travelers should know that these text leaks aren't always reliable, and they should be skeptical of their authenticity.

There are also details of another female character in these leaks, but her name is currently unknown. The original leaker isn't known at the moment. Hence, it's classified as a questionable leak at the moment.

It will be interesting to go back to these leaks once Nilou is revealed to see how accurate they were.

Nilou's appearance, according to Genshin Impact leaks

[UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt. https://t.co/hCfCnfGZxI

If Travelers don't want to read all of the text in the tweet above to find the relevant information about Nilou, here is a short summary:

  • She is a redhead
  • She has horns similar to Azhdaha
  • She uses the standard female model
  • She is a dancer
  • She can heal
  • She is a Hydro user
Azhdaha&#039;s horns, for reference (Image via miHoYo)
Azhdaha's horns, for reference (Image via miHoYo)

Keep in mind that this summary is a combination of the two translations. The main trait shown in both translations is that Nilou is a redhead with horns.

The first translation doesn't mention how the horns look, while the second one states that it resembles Azhdaha's and goes into more detail about Nilou's character (such as her being a dancer).

Other Sumeru character leaks

Su&#039;s design from Honkai (Image via miHoYo)
Su's design from Honkai (Image via miHoYo)

Another female character is mentioned in these leaks. Both translations agree that there is a character who uses the tall female model and who uses Pyro.

The Save Your Primos translation goes an extra step and states that she might have cat ears. There is also a minor disagreement regarding Su's VA from Honkai, with the latter translation later saying that Su will have an expy soon.

The translation also speculates that the Su expy will be a 5-star Dendro user. Genshin Impact already has two notable expies from Honkai (who even share the same Japanese VA):

  • Raiden Mei & Raiden Shogun
  • Yae Sakura & Yae Miko

If this Genshin Impact leak is accurate, it would mean that players should expect a 5-star Dendro character who looks like Su (pictured above). This leak also claims:

"...there might be 3 male characters in a row starting with Kazuha."

The leak added that it's unclear whether it's three consecutive banners or three consecutive patches.

Old Sumeru leaks

#genshinImpact #genshinleaks #genshin Compilation of Sussy leaks about Sumeru by Ubatcha via WFP https://t.co/3NgK1Y2XH2

This old leak mentions the following characters:

  • Djajeet
  • Nafs
  • Dori
  • Ikhfa
  • Layla
  • Soutine
  • Tighnari
  • Nahida
  • Nilou
  • Yaoyao
  • Cyno
  • Collei
  • Scaramouche
Also Read Article Continues below

Whether all of these characters will actually be playable or not is a different story, as the above leak is a compilation of various leakers' Genshin Impact leaks.

There isn't any current evidence to suggest that one leak is more accurate than the other, so Genshin Impact players will have to be patient until more concrete details arrive. The current beta tests don't show anything on this subject, so it will be a while until then.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...