Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks reveal more about Nilou’s appearance and element type

New Genshin Impact leaks related to one of Sumeru's characters, Nilou, have recently surfaced. They describe her appearance and Vision. However, there are no screenshots of her model or any gameplay footage featuring her. Ergo, Travelers should know that these text leaks aren't always reliable, and they should be skeptical of their authenticity.

There are also details of another female character in these leaks, but her name is currently unknown. The original leaker isn't known at the moment. Hence, it's classified as a questionable leak at the moment.

It will be interesting to go back to these leaks once Nilou is revealed to see how accurate they were.

Nilou's appearance, according to Genshin Impact leaks

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (162/160 tall/dendro/handsome) @SaveYourPrimos [UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt. [UNVERIFIED] We are not leakers, and we do not yet have a track record. Please take all information we have provided in the second screenshot with salt. https://t.co/hCfCnfGZxI

If Travelers don't want to read all of the text in the tweet above to find the relevant information about Nilou, here is a short summary:

She is a redhead

She has horns similar to Azhdaha

She uses the standard female model

She is a dancer

She can heal

She is a Hydro user

Azhdaha's horns, for reference (Image via miHoYo)

Keep in mind that this summary is a combination of the two translations. The main trait shown in both translations is that Nilou is a redhead with horns.

The first translation doesn't mention how the horns look, while the second one states that it resembles Azhdaha's and goes into more detail about Nilou's character (such as her being a dancer).

Other Sumeru character leaks

Su's design from Honkai (Image via miHoYo)

Another female character is mentioned in these leaks. Both translations agree that there is a character who uses the tall female model and who uses Pyro.

The Save Your Primos translation goes an extra step and states that she might have cat ears. There is also a minor disagreement regarding Su's VA from Honkai, with the latter translation later saying that Su will have an expy soon.

The translation also speculates that the Su expy will be a 5-star Dendro user. Genshin Impact already has two notable expies from Honkai (who even share the same Japanese VA):

Raiden Mei & Raiden Shogun

Yae Sakura & Yae Miko

If this Genshin Impact leak is accurate, it would mean that players should expect a 5-star Dendro character who looks like Su (pictured above). This leak also claims:

"...there might be 3 male characters in a row starting with Kazuha."

The leak added that it's unclear whether it's three consecutive banners or three consecutive patches.

Old Sumeru leaks

This old leak mentions the following characters:

Djajeet

Nafs

Dori

Ikhfa

Layla

Soutine

Tighnari

Nahida

Nilou

Yaoyao

Cyno

Collei

Scaramouche

Whether all of these characters will actually be playable or not is a different story, as the above leak is a compilation of various leakers' Genshin Impact leaks.

There isn't any current evidence to suggest that one leak is more accurate than the other, so Genshin Impact players will have to be patient until more concrete details arrive. The current beta tests don't show anything on this subject, so it will be a while until then.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far