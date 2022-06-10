Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks reveal more about Nilou’s appearance and element type

New Genshin Impact leaks related to one of Sumeru's characters, Nilou, have recently surfaced. They describe her appearance and Vision. However, there are no screenshots of her model or any gameplay footage featuring her. Ergo, Travelers should know that these text leaks aren't always reliable, and they should be skeptical of their authenticity.
There are also details of another female character in these leaks, but her name is currently unknown. The original leaker isn't known at the moment. Hence, it's classified as a questionable leak at the moment.
It will be interesting to go back to these leaks once Nilou is revealed to see how accurate they were.
Nilou's appearance, according to Genshin Impact leaks
If Travelers don't want to read all of the text in the tweet above to find the relevant information about Nilou, here is a short summary:
- She is a redhead
- She has horns similar to Azhdaha
- She uses the standard female model
- She is a dancer
- She can heal
- She is a Hydro user
Keep in mind that this summary is a combination of the two translations. The main trait shown in both translations is that Nilou is a redhead with horns.
The first translation doesn't mention how the horns look, while the second one states that it resembles Azhdaha's and goes into more detail about Nilou's character (such as her being a dancer).
Other Sumeru character leaks
Another female character is mentioned in these leaks. Both translations agree that there is a character who uses the tall female model and who uses Pyro.
The Save Your Primos translation goes an extra step and states that she might have cat ears. There is also a minor disagreement regarding Su's VA from Honkai, with the latter translation later saying that Su will have an expy soon.
The translation also speculates that the Su expy will be a 5-star Dendro user. Genshin Impact already has two notable expies from Honkai (who even share the same Japanese VA):
- Raiden Mei & Raiden Shogun
- Yae Sakura & Yae Miko
If this Genshin Impact leak is accurate, it would mean that players should expect a 5-star Dendro character who looks like Su (pictured above). This leak also claims:
"...there might be 3 male characters in a row starting with Kazuha."
The leak added that it's unclear whether it's three consecutive banners or three consecutive patches.
Old Sumeru leaks
This old leak mentions the following characters:
- Djajeet
- Nafs
- Dori
- Ikhfa
- Layla
- Soutine
- Tighnari
- Nahida
- Nilou
- Yaoyao
- Cyno
- Collei
- Scaramouche
Whether all of these characters will actually be playable or not is a different story, as the above leak is a compilation of various leakers' Genshin Impact leaks.
There isn't any current evidence to suggest that one leak is more accurate than the other, so Genshin Impact players will have to be patient until more concrete details arrive. The current beta tests don't show anything on this subject, so it will be a while until then.