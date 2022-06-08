Genshin Impact leaks reveal list of upcoming Sumeru characters and release roadmap

Credible sources of Genshin Impact leaks have compiled a list of all upcoming Sumeru characters in upcoming patches and more.

If the compiled list of leaks is to be believed, players will have a rough idea of what patch 3.0 and other future patches will include.

The leaks include the following unconfirmed details:

Upcoming Sumeru characters and their names

Elements and weapons of upcoming characters

New 5-stars and 4-stars

Scaramouche and another Harbinger, playable in future patch updates

All of these leaks have been claimed to come from insider sources. There are no images or any other evidence to prove the authenticity of the leaks mentioned.

Genshin Impact: Leaks reveal information about Sumeru, upcoming characters, Harbingers and more

Genshin Impact players are eagerly waiting for the next major region, Sumeru, which is scheduled to be released in the upcoming patch 3.0 update. Just like Inazuma and The Chasm, players should expect Sumeru to be divided into two or more patches.

Sumeru has definitely become one of the most anticipated regions in the game. Different sources have made many claims about Sumeru and upcoming characters, and keeping track of all the info can be challenging.

The above Reddit post is a compiled list of all the leaks regarding patch 3.0 and future patches. Given below is a summary of the compiled information for better understanding for players.

Genshin Impact: Names of upcoming Sumeru characters revealed

Players will meet several faces when they visit Sumeru in the upcoming patch update.

Sources have leaked the names of the characters that will possibly appear in the region. Here are the names of the upcoming characters:

Djajeet

Nafs

Dori

Ikhfa

Layla

Soutine

Nilou

Tighnari

Nahida

The presence of Nilou, Tighnari and Nahida in Genshin Impact appears to have been confirmed, as the three names were found in the game files. The rest of the names are yet to be confirmed by credible sources or official announcements.

Genshin Impact: Leaks reveal information about new 5-star and 4-star characters

The compilation of leaked information has also revealed tons of upcoming 5-star and 4-star characters. There is also mention of elements and weapons for some of the characters.

Based on the compiled leaks, players can expect a total of 15 characters to come to Genshin Impact between patches 3.0 and 4.0.

Here is a summary of all the character-related information to make it easier for readers to understand:

Out of 15 characters, two are claimed to be male characters.

Patch 3.0 banner will feature two 5-star and one 4-star.

One 5-star Male Dendro will debut in patch 3.0 and the other 5-star will be Cryo (gender unknown).

Patch 3.0 might introduce YaoYao.

Patch 3.1 will introduce Collei (Dendro - Bow user).

Cyno (Hydro-Polearm) might debut in 3.0 or 3.1 as 4-star unit.

New Elf character will be introduced who is a bow user.

Scaramouche and a new Harbinger will become playable in future patches, as per leaks

Based on the compilation of 3.0+ leaks, players can expect to see up to two or three Harbingers in future updates after the release of Sumeru.

Scaramouche was the second Harbinger to make an appearance in Genshin Impact 1.1, and players have been waiting for him to appear on event wish banners. Hopefully, if the leaks are accurate, the players' wishes will come true in patch 3.1 or 3.2

Apart from Scaramouche, players can expect to meet a new Fatui Harbinger in Sumeru, which is also expected to be the next playable Harbinger (like Childe).

