Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: All 16 upcoming characters, release roadmap, and Scaramouche appearance details

Genshin Impact 3.0 is on its way, and leaks are beginning to reveal tons of information about its massive roster of characters. This update will take players to a huge new region, introduce a new Element and set of reactions, and begin the new storyline for the rest of the year.

Fans of Dendro will definitely want to be saving up their Primogems for the 3.0 update, as Sumeru's cast seems to be heavily focused on utilizing the element. Gamers can find out more about many of Sumeru's leaked characters here.

16 leaked characters from Sumeru to be added in upcoming Genshin Impact updates

Rajor @RazorLanguage



That is a whopping 15 characters. If patch Sumeru is 7 patch long that will need 7 patches filled with always 2 new characters and 1 patch with 3 new characters.



Room for rerun is small. Uncle_bao_xiaosheng @bao_xiaosheng

Compilation of Sussy leaks about Sumeru by Ubatcha via WFP #genshin Impact #genshin leaks #genshin Compilation of Sussy leaks about Sumeru by Ubatcha via WFP #genshinImpact #genshinleaks #genshin Compilation of Sussy leaks about Sumeru by Ubatcha via WFP https://t.co/3NgK1Y2XH2 9 characters + yaoyao + baizhu + cyno + the archon(probably one of the 9) + scara + collei.That is a whopping 15 characters. If patch Sumeru is 7 patch long that will need 7 patches filled with always 2 new characters and 1 patch with 3 new characters.Room for rerun is small. twitter.com/bao_xiaosheng/… 9 characters + yaoyao + baizhu + cyno + the archon(probably one of the 9) + scara + collei.That is a whopping 15 characters. If patch Sumeru is 7 patch long that will need 7 patches filled with always 2 new characters and 1 patch with 3 new characters.Room for rerun is small. twitter.com/bao_xiaosheng/…

Many Genshin Impact leakers are coming together to reveal information about the 3.0 update far in advance. This new version will finally bring players to the land of Sumeru and fully release the Dendro element for the Traveler to utilize. While some things are certain about the update like Dendro's release, players should make sure to take these character leaks with a grain of salt as they are still in beta.

gucciroseii @guccirosie1 i had joke woken up and saw the leaks was like “DAMN there so many characters” and i onky have the stuff ubatcha posted about and 3.0 lineup i meant “sumeru lineup” @xiaetherx It’s a big messi had joke woken up and saw the leaks was like “DAMN there so many characters” and i onky have the stuff ubatcha posted aboutand 3.0 lineup i meant “sumeru lineup” @xiaetherx It’s a big mess 😭 i had joke woken up and saw the leaks was like “DAMN there so many characters” and i onky have the stuff ubatcha posted about 😭 and 3.0 lineup i meant “sumeru lineup” https://t.co/qalsNCXioi

Based on the current list of leaks, players will be able to expect around sixteen new playable characters to be added to the game over the course of the next few updates. Leaks have revealed the names of many of these characters, and players can find a list here:

Djajeet

Nafs

Dori

Ikhfa

Layla

Soutine

Nilou - Hydro, red hair, and horns, said to be a healer.

Tighnari - Male, short model, said to have Klee-like Elf ears and wields a bow.

Nahida - May appear during the 2.8 update's story to introduce Sumeru.

Baizhu - Male Liyue resident who looks to have more lore revelations during 3.0.

Collei - A female 4-star Dendro bow user who appeared during the game's official Webtoon.

Cyno - An male Electro polearm user who appears during the game's Webtoon.

Scaramouche - The Fatui Balladeer will finally become playable soon as a 5-star Catalyst user.

Kusanali - The Dendro Archon, according to leaks.

Capitano - Another Fatui Harbinger.

Su - A character from Honkai Impact is expected to make an appearance in Genshin, with their design and history changed to fit the new world.

Each of these characters will likely undergo tons of changes before their release, as the beta for the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is only just beginning. Fans should be sure to hold on to their Primogems if they are looking forward to any of these upcoming releases, as the update is only a few months away.

Many of these leaks are still unconfirmed at the time of writing, though some names have been located in the game's files (like Nahida and Tighnari). Characters like Cyno and Baizhu have also already made official appearances, so players can be sure that they will arrive at some point during the set of 3.0 updates.

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily Genshin leaks //



Tighnari will be the 5 star character from 3.0!

He’ll wield a bow 🏹



He also has ‘long ears’, with a lot of Sumeru characters having animal features Genshin leaks //Tighnari will be the 5 star character from 3.0! He’ll wield a bow 🏹He also has ‘long ears’, with a lot of Sumeru characters having animal features https://t.co/v6BclUFaGx

The 3.0 update is set to bring two new 4-star characters and a 5-star character along with the release of Sumeru. This makes it one of the biggest updates since the game has launched, and there will be ample new content for gamers to enjoy.

Post 3.0, fans can look forward to new releases like the Dendro Archon in 3.1 and the addition of Scaramouche in 3.2. Scaramouche leaks have stated that he will not appear until the 2022 Genshin Impact Anniversary and that he is a 5-star Electro Catalyst user. He will focus on Transformative reactions and will likely work very well with the Electro element.

The rest of Sumeru's lineup will likely be slowly released over the duration of the region, with many of these 5-star and 4-star characters being featured on banners from 3.2 onwards.

Genshin Impact's 3.0 update is bringing an insane amount of content to the game, and players will want to make sure they are ready to summon these new characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far